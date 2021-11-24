What is the savings fund and how does it work?

The savings fund is the figure most used by companies, since, in addition to not causing ISR, (handling it correctly and always taking care of the limits established in the Law) it is not part of the SDI (Integrated Daily Salary), this, for purposes of the IMSS.

The savings fund is the figure most used by companies, since, in addition to not causing ISR, (handling it correctly and always taking care of the limits established in the Law) it is not part of the SDI (Integrated Daily Salary), this, for purposes of the IMSS.

The savings fund brings as benefits to the employer a tax deductibility and for the worker it avoids the payment of some type of tax.

The requirements that the savings fund must meet for the purposes of its deductibility for the employer and the worker’s exemption are:

1) That the contributions to the savings fund meet the generality requirement.

2) That what both the employer and the worker contribute are equal amounts.

3) That the contribution of the taxpayer does not exceed 13% of the worker’s salary.

4) That the contribution of the taxpayer does not exceed 1.3 times the minimum wage that corresponds to the worker raised per year.

5) That the permanence requirements established by the Regulations of the Income Tax Law are met.

What is the savings bank? That’s how it works

In the country there are two types of savings banks: labor and private.

In some companies they offer this benefit to their employees, where part of the worker’s salary is deducted on a monthly basis.

The discounts are combined with those of other employees to create a fund that staff can use and obtain loans with interest rates more accessible than the average in the financial system.

The savings bank has tax benefits, in accordance with the Income Tax Law (LISR), in which under certain specifications the worker will not pay for this charge for the income from the savings bank.

Private savings banks have their own legal entity and do not need a company to act as an intermediary.

People who wish to make use of these private savings banks are backed by the Banking and Securities Commission, which gives users greater certainty.

Those who wish to make use of private savings banks can do so through the Savings and Loan Cooperative Societies (Socap), which are intended to carry out savings and loans operations to their users.

On the website of the CNBV you can consult the complete list of authorized savings banks .