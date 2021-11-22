What is the difference between diazepam and alprazolam?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Diazepam and alprazolam are drugs in the benzodiazepine family, so they have a lot in common. Read on and learn how and what they are used for.

Diazepam and alprazolam are part of the benzodiazepine familyalong with clonazepam, nitrazepam, chlordiazepoxide, and others. They are used in the treatment of various disorders including depression and anxiety.

In general, they have similar characteristics; although there are also differences between diazepam and alprazolam. In particular, the first of those mentioned is more effective as a relaxant and the second as an anxiolytic and hypnotic.

Now, if they are used for a long time, Benzodiazepines can have a variety of consequences and side effects. They are considered addictive, so they are recommended for short-term treatments. Likewise, its use in combination with alcohol should be avoided.

What are benzodiazepines?

Benzodiazepines are a group or family of drugs. The most common are diazepam, alprazolam, lorazepam, nitrazepam, and chlordiazepoxide. They affect the production of the neurotransmitter known as gamma-aminobutyric acid (abbreviated GABA).

When the production of this chemical messenger, which acts throughout the body, is deficient, symptoms of anxiety and nervousness appear. But by increasing GABA levels in the brain, these drugs have a relaxing effect, helping you sleep and relieving anxiety, agitation and stress.

Once consumed, benzodiazepines are rapidly and widely distributed in the body, reaching peak levels within an hour or two. Its half-life is 12 to 15 hours. The remains are then excreted through urine.

Diazepam and alprazolam

Diazepam is a derivative of 1,4-benzodiazepine. Its formula is C 16 H 13 CIN twenty . It comes in tablets, which can be 2.5, 5, 10, and up to 25 milligrams (mg). There are also drops in solution to take by mouth, 2 milligrams per milliliter (mg / ml). It is marketed under names such as Valium ®, Ansium ®, Aneurol ® and Tepazepan ®.

Apart from the active substance, which is diazepam, the tablets have other components. These include lactose, cornstarch, tartrazine, carmellose sodium, povidone, indigotine, colloidal silica, magnesium stearate, talc, and erythrosine.

For its part, alprazolam is also a drug that belongs to the benzodiazepine family. Its formula is C 17 H 13 CIN 4 , very similar to diazepam. It also comes in tablets that range from 0.25 mg to 2 mg. Its most common brand names are Xanax ®, Niravam ®, Trankimazin ® and Tafil ®.

Regarding excipients, alprazolam is accompanied by lactose, sodium benzoate, microcrystalline cellulose, corn starch, povidone, magnesium stearate, colloidal silica, aluminum oxide, indigotine and others.

Some sleep disorders are treated with benzodiazepines.

Recommended dosage

With diazepam, the recommended dose varies from case to case. It must be individualized according to the needs and characteristics of the patient.

In general, 2 to 10 mg, 2 or 4 times a day are suggested, for adults with anxiety, with musculoskeletal spasms, on anticonvulsant therapy and also for symptomatic relief during alcoholic deprivation.

There are special dosages for children, the elderly or patients with kidney or liver failure. A maximum of 2 to 2.5 mg is recommended, 1 or 2 times a day, depending on needs and tolerance levels. However, its use is restricted to children under 6 months.

In the case of alprazolam, the lowest effective dose should be determined according to the severity of the symptoms and the response of the patient. In this regard, it must be taken into account if the person has received psychotropic treatment before or if he is of advanced age.

In both drugs, the dose will be increased as required. Preferably, it is administered in the afternoon or evening.

The duration of treatment should be as short as possible, not exceeding 12 weeks. The withdrawal of the medication is done gradually.

Uses of diazepam and alprazolam

Like other benzodiazepines, diazepam and alprazolam increase the activity of GABA, producing an overall relaxing effect, helping in the treatment of people with bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders or the like.

In particular, diazepam is recommended for the symptomatic suppression of anxiety and nervous tension due to transient situational states. Also for the relief of agitation, tremors, and hallucinations in alcohol-deprived patients.

What’s more, is an adjunct to seizure disorders and musculoskeletal pain, either due to inflammation or trauma. It can also be used to treat spasticity in conditions such as cerebral palsy and paraplegia, athetosis, and generalized stiffness syndrome.

For its part, alprazolam is also indicated in the treatment of generalized anxiety states, particularly associated with depression. As well as it is recommended in the treatment of panic attacks.

Benzodiazepine interactions

The sedative effect of both diazepam and alprazolam, can be enhanced if consumed at the same time as alcoholic beverages. Therefore, it is not recommended to drink alcohol if you are under treatment with these drugs.

Additionally, there are various medications that should not be administered concomitantly. Compounds such as cytochrome P450, which inhibits certain liver enzymes, also enhance the activity of benzodiazepines. In turn, diazepam can affect the metabolic elimination of phenytoin.

Drugs that interact with benzodiazepines include cisapride, neuroleptics and antiepileptics, hypnotics, antidepressants, and narcotic analgesics (opioids).

In the case of alprazolam, co-administration with antifungals is not recommended (as ketoconazole). Likewise, it should be consumed with special care, even reducing the dose, if you are also under medication with fluoxetine, cimetidine, oral contraceptives, diltiazem, macrolide antibiotics, ritonavir or digoxin.

Side effects

With benzodiazepines, one of the biggest problems is the dependence that patients can develop after a few weeks of consumption. And this probability increases with age. In fact, there are more repercussions on older adults.

On the other hand, there is also the risk of developing tolerance over time. This means that the body will ask to increase the dose to maintain the therapeutic effects.

Third, the stopping these drugs can lead to withdrawal symptoms, especially if it is done abruptly. Some of the symptoms that could manifest with a sudden withdrawal are the following:

Abdominal cramps

Hyperhidrosis

Seizures

Tachycardia.

Tremors

Disorientation and hallucinations.

Irritability and nervousness.

Anterograde amnesia.

Suicidal ideas.

Effects of diazepam

Apart from those already mentioned, there may be other side effects related to the consumption of diazepam. These include blunted affect, headaches, muscle weakness, gastrointestinal disturbances, and changes in libido. There are studies in which a relationship has been established between dysarthria and the sustained use of diazepam in older adults.

Effects of alprazolam

Depending on the dose, age, sensitivity and other factors, alprazolam can affect attention, as well as the ability to react and maneuver. Therefore, driving or operating machinery is not advised when ingested.

Benzodiazepines are drugs with which management is contraindicated while they are used as treatment.

Contraindications of diazepam and alprazolam

Due to your conditions or ailments, some people should not consume diazepam or alprazolam. Let’s look at the contraindications that are common to both:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Severe liver failure

Acute angle-closure glaucoma.

Myasthenia gravis.

Pregnancy or breastfeeding

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Alcoholism.

Diazepam should also not be taken if the person has a history of drug dependence., sleep apnea syndrome, severe chronic hypercapnia, hereditary galactose intolerance, glucose or sucrose malabsorption or allergy to acetylsalicylic acid.

Which is better: diazepam or alprazolam?

Both drugs have similar effects, both in the mitigation of certain symptoms and in adverse reactions. Therefore, they are contraindicated in some cases.

There are also differences between them. For example, diazepam tends to act fast and stay active for a longer period, as some of the forms contain more milligrams of the active substance. It can be used to treat children and is effective for muscle spasms and seizures. Instead, alprazolam is approved for panic disorder, but it is more addictive.

As for which drug is the best or most appropriate, that will be established by the doctor, according to the characteristics of the person, their history of previous treatments and current conditions. Remember that both are psychotropic drugs, that is, they are products of delicate use that can only be purchased with a prescription.

