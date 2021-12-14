What is the deadline to pay the Christmas bonus?

The bonus must be paid before December 20, it must be equivalent to 15 days of salary, at least. Which means that we are days away from the deadline for employers to make the corresponding payment.

How much is the Christmas bonus for 6 months of work?

For its calculation, the base salary or what is ordinarily received per working day must be considered. The base salary multiplied by 15 (or the number of days of agunaldo you receive according to your employment contract) is equal to your bonus, details the Profedet.

The daily salary can be identified on your payroll receipts or obtained by dividing your monthly salary by 30, which will result in your daily salary. You will multiply this amount by the number of corresponding days.

If I worked less than a year, am I entitled to receive a bonus?

Yes, since according to the legislation, it establishes that employees who for any reason do not work the full year, have the right to the proportional payment of the bonus, according to the time worked, in accordance with the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet).

The workers have the right to receive this benefit, regardless of whether they are working or not, on the date of settlement of the bonus, they will have the right to be paid the proportional part of it, according to the time worked.