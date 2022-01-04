Until now, Gas Bienestar’s operations have focused on the country’s capital. The subsidiary of the state company already has participation in the municipalities Iztapalapa, Azcapotzalco, Tláhuac, Iztacalco and Miguel Hidalgo.

Octavio Romero Oropeza has said that Gas Bienestar will give priority to “the places where there is a presidential start-up commitment”: Tabasco and Veracruz. Later, Puebla, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato and Jalisco will be added.

Last August, the federal administration began to impose a control of maximum fuel prices, at the same time that it announced the creation of Gas Bienestar.