What is the cheapest Amazfit GPS watch?

This range is not only one of the cheapest of the brand, but at the same time it is one of the most popular, and surely the architect that many of us have started in this of smart watches. Specifically, there are two models that strive to be the cheapest of the brand when we talk about incorporating GPS. It is about the Amazfit Bip S and Bip U Pro , the two most advanced models in this Bip range. But they are not necessarily the most expensive.

Having an Amazfit smartwatch is something common today for many people, among other things because it is perhaps, together with headphones, the best complement to our phones. And of all of them, the cheapest ones, those with GPS are the real star.

And it is that depending on the active offers, we can buy them at a more affordable price. But even without these offers, these models still the cheapest with GPS, with a difference between them that may sometimes be between five and ten euros.

Currently we can find both models on Amazon, with a similar price, and with similar promotions. The reality is that by applying coupons to both watches on Amazon, we can buy them for between 45 euros and 55 euros.

We are not going to deny that we have seen these watches somewhat cheaper in some promotions, such as Prime Day or Black Friday, but the reality is that if we are looking for a cheap Amazfit with GPS, the choice must be between these two models that have this connectivity.

What differentiates them?

That is the question that many of us ask ourselves when we have these two clocks in front of us. But there are notable differences in its design, since the model Bip U has a somewhat larger screen, 1.43 inches, compared to 1.28 inches for the standard Bip S. In addition, the Bip U model has monitoring of up to 60 different sports, while the Bip S is limited to 17 different sport modes. This U Pro model can also measure the amount of oxygen in the blood, as well as the level of stress that we are suffering. In addition, this model has integrated Alexa, and therefore with a microphone to be able to use the Amazon voice assistant comfortably.

But there is a big difference in favor of the standard model, the Bip S. And it is that this has a autonomy that can go up to 40 days with daily use, and up to 22 hours in a row with GPS activated, which as you know is a component that consumes a lot of energy. Therefore, at the same price, the Bip U Pro is surely the best choice, although if autonomy is important to you, it is clear that this is the best and cheapest Amazfit watch with GPS that you can buy today.