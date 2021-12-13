That point of the iPhone capable of changing our environment!

With the launch of the iPhone 12 Apple introduced a novelty perceptible to the naked eye. In the higher models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 line, a black point is totally differentiable than the back of the iPhone, which is located in the same space as the camera lens. Yes, it’s about the LiDAR scanner. the acronym for Light Detection and Ranging. And that Apple presented as the component that transform photography and augmented reality experiences.

One year after its presentation, LiDAR has already shown how it improves the experience of using the devices. In the photograph, the change in low light images, while there are already several applications that bring us closer to unique experiences, thanks to the small, but powerful black point.

How LiDAR helps us in our day to day

To understand a little better what happens, why LiDAR does what it does, most of us should download an application and try it on our own, but a TikTok creator has saved us a bit of work. A) Yes, @phonerepairguru has shared a video with his own experience. Through the third-party app “3DScannerApp” he recorded his desktop and showed how the application could create a 3D map of the table.

This example is just a possibility that allows us the appropriate application and the LiDAR sensor. Thanks to the ease of recreating spaces or objects with exact measurements, it is possible to process them with a 3D printer. In the future, apparently Apple plans to load its LiDAR technology in a “mixed reality headset” rumored to be released in 2022.

If you have iOS 15 on your iPhone, you can have directions with augmented reality in Apple Maps

