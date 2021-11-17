What is the best time to do Christmas shopping? Find out with Google

What are the search trends in the holiday season? At what time will you find the stores clearer? We tell you how to find out with google.

Are you ready for Christmas shopping? If you don’t know where to shop and want to avoid lines and crowds at stores, this tutorial is for you. We share you search trends and tips to make seasonal purchases with the help of Google technology.

What are the search trends for holiday shopping?

According to search trends in Google mapsIn Mexico, during Christmas and the end of the year, the three main trends around food orders are “Pizza”, “Chicken” and “Fast food”.

But, during the November-December 2020 season, on the weekends, search trends pointed to “Pizza” and “Mexican Food” as the favorites.

During the Christmas season last year, the 5 most popular searches on Google Maps were “ATMs”, “Suburbia”, “El Globo”, “Sams” and “Farmacias del Ahorro”. So if you want to consume products from these establishments, take your precautions and do not leave them for the last day.

How to avoid waiting times during the Christmas season?

To avoid waiting times or crowds of people, here is a list of the popular schedules in some of the most common businesses in CDMX, identified by Google.

– El pancito in Mexico City: bakeries have a greater flow of people on Sundays at 11:00 am; and they are less crowded on Saturdays at 7am.

– Department stores in Mexico City: They have a higher flow of customers on Sundays at 2pm; and they are less in demand on Fridays at 9pm.

– Restaurants in Mexico City: restaurants have more customers on Saturdays at 4pm; and less flow on Saturdays at 8:00 am.

– Do the super in Mexico City: supermarkets have a greater flow of people on Sundays at 1pm; and they are less in demand on Sundays at 7am.

– Go for a few drinks in Mexico City: the bars have more customers on Fridays at 10pm; and they have less flow of people on Saturdays at 1pm.

– Produced in Mexico City: beauty salons have a higher flow of customers on Saturdays at 12pm; and less attendance on Saturdays at 10:00 am.

The best time to do Christmas shopping with Google Maps in your favor

Knowing the best time to leave home does not require a crystal ball, we know that the traffic of the Christmas season can be unpredictable. Therefore, we present you 4 tips to be able to enjoy this season without setbacks and with greater ease, thanks to Google Maps.

1. To make sure you get to your destination on time, either inside or outside your city, choose in Maps the place where you are going to travel, then click on the three points, indicate the time you plan to leave there and you will be able to obtain an estimate of the time it will take you to reach your destination.

2. Search within your route: Forgot a Christmas present? Don’t worry, on the way to a meeting, you can use Google maps to find shopping centers and stores that are close to your route, and buy what you need without deviating.

3. Share your estimated arrival time: To let your friends or family know your estimated arrival time, just select a destination and start your trip in Maps, then in the lower tab select “Share trip progress”.

4. Know the best times for shopping or business attendance. With Popular Google Maps Hours, you can know the time when there is a greater turnout of people in the stores, restaurants, businesses and other places, as well as the visits in real time, waiting times and the duration of the visits.