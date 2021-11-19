This Redmi smartphone has a design nothing out of the ordinary, since we are accustomed to this distribution of the cameras. Although the latter stands out a little more than the account.

A clear example of this is the Redmi Note 10 Pro , one of the members of the Note 10 family. A terminal that, among the different possibilities offered by the firm, stands out for its specs more than complete at a fairly affordable price. Thus becoming the best Redmi you can buy in Spain.

It should also be borne in mind that this phone has a fairly powerful battery, despite this it maintains some similar proportions to several of his brand colleagues. It even has a thickness less than the Redmi Note 9T.

Screen ten

The use of AMOLED panels is becoming more and more common in mid-range, although there are not many cases that we can find in the series of smaller caliber. But this mobile is one of a kind given its price.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro brings with it a AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Without a doubt, it is the jewel in the crown of a device that possesses a property worthy of the high-end.

Considerable performance

It is true that it does not have a state-of-the-art processor integrated, something obvious given that its price would increase considerably, but the CPU Snapdragon 732 it has built-in provides usable performance in all applications.

On the other hand, if you are one of the game fanatics For mobile phones, it is a highly recommended terminal, since it has a tactile sampling frequency of 240 Hz. This means that the response speed is optimal when tapping on the screen.

In addition, with its 5020 mAh battery you will not have to worry excessively about charging the device. In normal situations the duration extends up to two days.

Very complete, but at what price

You are probably thinking that a phone with such features will raise its price to a terrifying figure, but you are truly wrong. All of the above, together with its exceptional 108 MP main camera, in addition to the sensors that it comes with, it is far from the prices at which you can find mobiles with similar characteristics. It may sound like a joke, but for less than 250 euros can be yours.