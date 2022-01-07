The community of Pokémon players is delving into all the events of the beloved Pokémon GO Mobile Gaming video game, where apart from the legendary and mythical ones, mega evolutions are some of the most desirable creatures in the video game due to their immense power, the same kind of bonuses they give your team and how hard it is to get them in the first place.

One thing that strikes us as quite striking is that, then, every time a new Mega is released, Trainers around the world want to know if it is worth their time and resources to obtain it, and with Mega Aerodactyl arriving during the Mountains of Power event. , that question remains the same.

Mega Aerodactyl is the first Rock-type Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go, making it an excellent addition to your 5-Star Raid team, as many popular Legendaries like Raqyquaza and Zapdos are weak against Rock-type attacks.

This also means that Mega Aerodactyl is currently your only option if you want to give your Rock-type Pokémon a Mega Boost in Raids, or if you want to increase the amount of Candy you get from catching Rock-type Pokémon in the wild.

The only major downside to Mega Aerodactyl is its dual typing, as being part of the Flying-type gives Ice-type attacks a significant weakness, something Rock-type Pokémon are traditionally strong against.

The best moveset for Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go is Rock throwing as fast movement and Rock slide as charged movement. Both attacks will benefit from STAB damage. Despite being a double guy Flying / Rock, Mega Aerodactyl does not have access to any Flying-type moves, so the best option is always to focus on using it as a Rock-type attacker.

How to get Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go

To get Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, you will need to collect 200 Aerodactyl Mega Energy for its first Mega Evolution and 40 Aerodactyl Mega Energy for each subsequent Mega Evolution. You can collect Mega Energy by defeating Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids from January 7, 2022 to February 1, 2022. Doing this will also allow you to catch a base Aerodactyl with pretty good stats.