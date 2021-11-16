What is the best fiber and mobile rate for 30 euros? And for 40 euros?

A fairly competitive segment with many different options depending on the coverage we have in our home. For example, O2 offers us 100 Mbps fiber and a mobile line with unlimited calls and 10 GB of data for 30 euros per month. If we want Vodafone coverage we have Lowi with 100 Mbps fiber and 10 GB of data per 29.95 euros per month .

O2, Digi, Lowi or Simyo, among others, are the main players in this fiber and mobile segment for less than 30 or 40 euros. Both the independent MVNOs, as well as Digi or Finetwork Like the second brands of the large operators, such as O2, Lowi or Simyo, they do not give up in their efforts to be the main lever for growth in terms of attracting new customers. Therefore, each move serves to slightly improve the competition’s proposition (or at least match it).

In the case of Orange, we have to look at Simyo with 100 Mbps fiber and a mobile line with 14 GB of data for 28.99 euros, but also 100 Mbps Fiber with 200 minutes and 100MB for 26.49 euros or 300 Mbps Fiber with 100 minutes and 7GB for 29.49 euros. It is the operator with the most options for 30 euros or less at the moment.

We couldn’t forget the Romanian Digi with two options: 300 Mbps Fiber plus the 2GB Combo mobile rate for 27 euros or 300 Mbps Fiber with unlimited calls and 8GB for 30 euros. From the MásMóvil Group we have the virtual Llamaya with 50 Mbps Fiber along with a line with unlimited calls and 5GB for 29 euros.

Summary of fees for 30 euros

O2 Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 10GB for 30 euros

Digi Fiber 300 Mbps + 2GB Combo for 27 euros

Digi Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 8GB for 30 euros

Lowi Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited calls + 8GB for 29.95 euros

Simyo Fibra 100 Mbps + 200 minutes + 100MB for 26.49 euros

Simyo Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 28.99 euros

Simyo Fiber 300 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 29.49 euros

Llamaya Fiber 50 Mbps + unlimited calls + 5GB for 29 euros

Expanding the spectrum for 40 euros or less

If we are determined to pay a little more, we can go up to 40 euros to incorporate new alternatives. For instance, O2 allows us to have 300 Mbps and 25GB for 38 euros per month, Lowi choose between 300 megabytes and 25GB for 34.95 euros or 600 megabytes and 30GB for 39.95 euros, Simyo also includes 100 Mbps with 25GB or 35GB for 32.99 euros or 38.99 euros.

But in Simyo We can also have 300 Mbps and 14GB for 31.99 euros, 500 Mbps and 14GB for 33.99 euros and even 500 Mbps and 25GB for 37.99 euros. The virtual Orange has many combinations below 40 euros. We cannot forget Jazztel with 300 Mbps Fiber and a line with 25GB (or two with 16GB to share) for 39.95 euros.

Others like Pepephone with 100 Mbps and 23GB for 38.90 euros; Finetwork with 300 Mbps and 24GB for 34.90 euros or 600 Mbps and 35GB for 39.90 euros; MásMóvil with 100 Mbps and 25GB fiber for 39.90 euros or Virgin Telco with 300 Mbps and 25GB fiber for 39 euros per month.

Summary of rates for 40 euros

O2 Fiber 300 Mbps + 25GB for 38 euros

Lowi Fiber 300 Mbps + 25GB for 34.95 euros

Lowi Fiber 600 Mbps + 30GB for 39.95 euros

Simyo Fiber 100 Mbps + 25GB for 32.99 euros

Simyo Fiber 100 Mbps + 35GB for 38.99 euros

Simyo Fiber 300 Mbps + 14GB for 31.99 euros

Simyo Fiber 500 Mbps + 14GB for 33.99 euros

Simyo Fiber 500 Mbps + 25GB for 37.99 euros

Pepephone Fibra 100 Mbps + 23GB for 38.90 euros

Finetwork Fiber 300 Mbps + 24GB for 34.90 euros

Finetwork Fiber 600 Mbps + 35GB for 39.90 euros

MásMóvil Fiber 100 Mbps + 25GB for 39.99 euros

Virgin Fiber 300 Mbps + 25GB for 39 euros

Jazztel Fibra 300 Mbps + 25GB for 39.95 euros

Jazztel Fibra 300 Mbps + 2 mobiles with 16GB for 39.95 euros

In addition to the price, in this segment we will have to look at two aspects more mainly. The first is permanence, since not all rates are offered without this commitment and some will force us to stay with the company for 3 or 12 months. The second important aspect is the landline, since not all include it. It is clear that it is not the most important service for many, but for those who need it, they should ask if the operator in question offers it.