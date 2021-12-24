The Call of Duty: Vanguard community of players is always on the hunt for the best mods for their favorite weapons, this is the case with one of the most stacked submachine gun offerings in franchise history, and it can be difficult to know exactly where. which direction to go when building your equipment, we are talking about STEN.

Something that strikes us quite curious is that, while other weapons have stolen much of the spotlight thus far, the STEN is a more sleepy pick among its flashier brethren. If you’re looking for an alternative to the video game’s popular MP40 and Type 100 rigs, then our STEN compilation has you covered.

Best equipment for the Vanguard STEN

Muzzle: mercury silencer

Stock: Hockenson S323 Foregrip

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife

Charger: .45 ACP 20 Round Fast Mag

Ammunition type: elongated

Rear grip: Dotted grip

Competition: Sleight of hand

Kit: Fast

The foundation of this charge is all about being up close and personal with the opposing team. The Mercury Silencer will keep enemies guessing which angle you’re coming from, while the Hockenson s323 Foregrip and M1930 Strife make those head-to-head shootouts as easy as possible by making the weapon easier to control.

Our picks for Dot Grip, Sleight Skill, and Quick Kit are all about maintaining the game speed necessary to stay in the face of the enemy team.

The .45 20 Round Fast Mag will make you reload more often than usual, but that’s less of a problem as these other pieces help you take cover, finish the animation faster, and prepare to block incoming enemies a lot. faster.

The lengthening may not make a big difference to class performance, but it does give the gun a fighting chance if caught out in the open.

Best class for Vanguard STEN

Benefit 1: Ninja

Benefit 2: Radar

Benefit 3: Lightweight

Secondary: automatic pistol

Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Tactical: Stimulate

Field Update: Dead Silence

The advantages of this load are designed to support the previously established strengths of the weapon. STEN won’t dominate any long-range fights, but their close-range capabilities are enhanced with the inclusion of these picks.

Ninja gives players more freedom to glide across the map without being betrayed by audio cues, and Lightweight’s improved movement speed lets you cover ground in less time.

Using both of these together will pair nicely with the additional information provided by Radar, which highlights enemies on your minimap in a similar way to how unsilenced weapons used to appear in previous titles. The automatic pistol is not a key part of the class, but it offers a good alternative to forcing a reload of the primary if you are stuck in traffic.

Similarly, Gammon Bomb and Stim could be swapped out for other options, but the immediate bomb blast combined with the utility of instant health regen are easy ways out of tough situations.

Dead Silence is the optimal field buff, as it will partially make up for the lack of Ghost by providing some of the same effects for a short period of time.