The entire community of Call of Duty: Warzone players is enjoying the amazing weapons that were incorporated into the beloved battle royale video game after the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard, so today we will talk to you in detail about the PPSh-41, one of the more complete submachine guns from Warzone Pacific.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, even as a ground loot, it is more than capable of taking down a squad. But with the correct setup, it transforms into one of the best weapons in today’s battle royale. To give you the best chance of success, we’ve put together the best PPSh-41 payload you should use to dominate Warzone Season 1.

PPSh-41 Warzone Best Gear

Muzzle: Recoil Reinforcement

Barrel: ZAC 300 mm

Optics: Slate reflector

Stock: ZAC Foldable

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

Ammunition type: elongated

Back grip: Cloth grip

Benefit 1: Fleet

Benefit 2: fully charged

With 10 accessories to choose from, it is essential that you have a clear objective in Warzone’s Gunsmith. For this particular PPSh-41 build, our goal is to increase movement speed without sacrificing too much precision. For starters, we have the Recoil Booster Muzzle, perhaps the most important pick of the entire setup.

This accessory increases the rate of fire and, as a result, dramatically improves damage output. The 300mm ZAC barrel is the first of many picks that aim to improve recoil control. Likewise, that’s where the ZAC folding stock comes in to keep your shots on point.

Now, to improve mobility, there are four key accessories that cannot be overlooked. First up is the Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel. This selection improves the speed of your ADS, allowing you to engage a target with the PPSh-41 faster than usual.

The same can be said for the cloth rear grip to further improve this stat, and the reflective slate optics also go a long way in helping you get in and out of shootings as quickly as possible.

Completing this equipment we have Fleet and Fully Loaded for the two weapon perks. The former stays in line with our goals and provides a massive boost to movement speed, while the latter ensures that you won’t run out of ammo.