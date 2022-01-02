The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players has a great number of possibilities for their weaponry within the beloved battle royale title, so today we will delve into the AS44, a popular assault rifle from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that it is among the most exclusive weapons in its category. While it can still shine as a long-range tool, it works best as a rapid-fire, SMG-type weapon.

We should mention that, choosing the right accessories to increase movement speed and hip-shot accuracy will allow you to get through entire squads in no time. Whether you go to Caldera or Rebirth Island, it is a class that cannot be overlooked.

Muzzle: Recoil Reinforcement

Barrel: Empress Falchion A

Optics: Slate reflector

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

Ammunition type: elongated

Rear grip: Dotted grip

Benefit 1: Gung-ho

Benefit 2: fully charged

Rather than building a full AR, our goal here is to maximize speed and rate of fire above all else. Each attachment works to improve your mobility on the map. As a result, the first two picks are crucial to achieving just that.

The Recoil Booster Booster in conjunction with the Empress Falchion A Barrel are essential to help increase the rate of fire. Combined, these accessories dramatically increase the rate of fire of the AR, almost transforming it into an SMG from the start.

Then comes the Slate Reflector Optic to keep you agile. There is no need to use oscilloscopes with a longer range here. Meanwhile, ZAC Skeletal Stock further improves speed by reducing the delay between his sprint animation and his ability to fire.

The Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel is another solid option, as this accessory improves ADS speed seamlessly. Almost every other pick in this category has a negative effect, which is why we recommend this Underbarrel to avoid major detriment.

Moving on, we have the .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags for one key reason: to keep you shooting. The default chargers dry fairly quickly, so doubling the capacity is very efficient. When it comes to selecting an ammo type, there is nothing better than lengthened.

Other picks can be solid in the right situations, but increasing the speed of the bullet is by far the most important option. Rounding things out is the Stippled Grip rear grip for more recoil control, especially with your early rounds.

Next comes Gung-ho in the Perk 1 slot along with Fully Loaded in the Perk 2 slot. Gung-ho is one of the most important picks in this entire setup, allowing you to shoot while sprinting. Meanwhile, Fully Loaded provides a large surplus of ammo so you never run out.