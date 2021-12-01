If you usually practice a sport, whatever it is, you should bear in mind that the accessory must be as resistant as possible in the face of any adversity that may be caused, such as an accidental fall or blow. The Amazfit Verge it is an option economical and robust that will guarantee you to endure a lot without suffering any scratches.

One of the most acclaimed by users are watches Amazfit , which, without having an exaggeratedly high price, have tools for the most sporty . Therefore, if you exercise regularly, you should consider getting a smartwatch. To streamline your work, today we bring you the best Amazfit for sports.

In addition, it is quite comfortable when we wear it on the wrist. Without feeling too heavy and allowing a agile movement without causing harm to the hand. This is due to the materials used and its ergonomics, which is specially designed for training.

Lots of sports

Regarding the axis of the question, sport, has at its disposal a long list of activities Compatible with the watch such as: walking, running, field running, cycling, spinning, pool or open water swimming, elliptical, mountaineering, triathlon, skiing, tennis, rope and soccer. Also includes a multisport mode in which you can combine two activities.

Obviously, each time one of these activities starts, the clock will show us information of interest about. Depending on the exercise, the smartwatch will adapt to expose different data.

Another point in favor of this device is that has integrated GPS. A quality that few watches of this nature usually include for this price. So it will be very useful to control the distances you intend to travel.

Of course, it is not characterized by great autonomy. In fact, if we keep the screen on continuously the battery will not last more than 5 days approximately. Even so, it is a very good alternative if you practice sports both professionally or as mere entertainment. Its price is around 60 euros, a very small amount if we look at all its properties and the enormous number of modalities it contains.