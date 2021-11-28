When we talk about the best battery, we are basically the one that is capable of keeping the clock on for a longer time. And in that respect there are few watches that do better than the Amazfit Bip S Lite , the model that does not have GPS, and therefore offers the best range of range and price on the market. Because this watch, which has a 200mAh battery, offers us a battery that gives the watch a autonomy of up to 30 days , sometimes even more if the use we make of the telephone is very simple.

It is undoubtedly one of the characteristics that has given more personality to Amazfit watches, the enormous autonomy they have, surely the highest among smart watches, and all this also with a really reasonable price.

And the best of all is that it does so with a screen that stays on throughout the day, like a traditional watch, but that is so basic that its consumption is minimal, like its operating system, which is also really efficient in this aspect. Logically, the model with GPS has a lower autonomy, since if we activate this connectivity it can be reduced to 20 days, which is still a very good figure. This is the characteristic that has made these watches the most popular among the cheapest. Their pleasant design and tremendous energy efficiency have made them a must-have for many.

Amazfit Neo, the other record holder

We have focused mainly on the Bip because it is the most popular, and because it is also the one that can be considered more like a smartwatch. But there is another model, the Amazfit Neo, which undoubtedly has a battery with as much autonomy or more than the Bip. This can perfectly reach 40 days of autonomy on a single charge. And it is thanks to its design and basic functionalities.

With a screen like the most classic Casios, hides a smartwatch inside. It has Bluetooth, and it synchronizes with our mobile to measure steps, calories, distance, sleep quality or heart rate. And all this with an extremely low price, which currently moves around 20 euros. Undoubtedly the Amazfit Bip is the smartwatch with the most autonomy of Amazfit, but this Neo is certainly the closest thing to a real smartwatch and also offers us the best possible autonomy in a watch with these characteristics.