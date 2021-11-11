The Squid Game surprised everyone with its open ending. However, the creator of the series revealed that there is an alternate ending. How is?

The Squid Game It is the series of the moment. Since it was added to the Netflix catalog, the South Korean production has managed to conquer audiences around the world. In this way, he snatched an important title from The Bridgertons, which had been crowned as the most watched series in the history of the streaming platform. Now, this record corresponds to the fiction created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, which has an alternate ending that until now had been kept secret.

If you haven’t seen the series… watch out, there are spoilers below. The end of The Squid Game it showed us the protagonist of the fiction, who had won the macabre game and sank into a great depression. After learning the truth behind the game, Gi-Hun decides to take his life back and give away the money he had won. When he is ready to reunite with his daughter, who lives in the United States, the character meets the recruiter. Before getting on the plane, the character decides to turn around and sets out in search of revenge.

What is the alternate ending like?

As reported by Screenrant, the creator of The Squid Game thought of an alternate ending to the story: “We fought between two different scenarios for the end. There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun got on the plane and left. And then there was, of course, one where he would turn around and walk towards the cameraman. We constantly ask ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to go and see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really come up with the question or the message that you wanted to convey through the series?

“We came to the conclusion that the question we wanted to ask cannot be asked if he left on the plane”, adds the creator. «The question we want to answer – why has the world come to what it is now? – can only be answered or only proposed if Gi-hun turned around and walked towards the camera. This is how we ended it », concluded. The famous Netflix series confirmed its second season, which could show us the revenge of the protagonist.