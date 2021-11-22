What is success?

It is said that we will be happy as long as we are a successful person. But what exactly does this mean? Today we reflect on this idea.

Our entire society today is built on achieving success. To be a recognized citizen in it, you have to be someone successful. To be happy, prosperous and lucky, too. Everyone talks about success, also about how it should be achieved. The problem is that many desperately seek it without first stopping to think what it is or how it can be defined.

Of course, this is not a minor problem. It is the same with other ideas such as happiness. If you do not know what it is before, it is very likely that you will never be able to reach it. As you probably have doubts about it, today we show you a series of reflections about it. We promise that your opinion of what it is to be a successful person will change completely at the end of this post.

Can you define what success is?

Although there are several subjective assessments in this regard, there are uniform ideas that allow us to define success in a concise way.

Of course yes. Success is a word derived from Latin exitus whose meaning is ‘term’, ‘end’ or ‘exit’. It was adapted in the mid-16th and 17th centuries and has its counterpart in different languages. In summary, we can say that success is the achievement of something, its exit or its final result.

But this definition is incomplete, or at least it is if we associate the positive aspect with which we consider something as successful. Indeed, this term is used as a synonym for triumph, victory and glory.. Something is successful to the extent that it is interpreted through these coordinates. The opposite is defeat, failure and disappointment.

In this way, success is understood as the triumphant or victorious result of something. This is where we must make several assessments: what is considered as triumphant or victorious and in what contexts we can use this term. Let’s see it in more detail in the next sections.

Is success subjective?

The first thing we have to understand is that success is clearly subjective. That is, it does not depend on objective coordinates that we can analyze from the outside. Something will be successful to the extent that we consider it as such, and we do it based on expectations.

At this point a capital term arises that will allow us to better understand all this. Etymologically, expectation It is an expression derived from Latin that refers to the hope that something will happen. When you say that you have expectations towards something, then you mean that you have a positive hope that a certain action or event will take place.

It is for this reason that something will be successful to the best of your expectations. Of course, these have different grades and are made on the basis of projects and goals. Given that grades can vary and that not all goals and projects are the same, we can say that success will always be subjective.

Imagine that you have a business and your expectations for the day are to make 100 sales. One day you will be successful when you reach 100 or more of them, and doing less would imply failure. Another person, with an identical business in terms of expenses and profits, raises his expectations to 200 sales. Is the second seller more successful than the first? No, since both meet your expectations, your projects and goals.

In conclusion, success will always be subjective since it consists of the positive achievement of a project or goals that have been established through expectations. It is not about bigger and bigger results, but about reaching the expectations that were had in the beginning. Although the expectations are very low, it will continue to be success because it implies the achievement of these.

How many types are there?

Although success is often related to a purely professional field, there are actually several ways to interpret it.

We have already established what it is and why it is often said to be subjective, now we must delve into the different types that exist. Success is often thought of as something associated with the business environment. So, you talk about a successful company, a successful business, or a successful growth.

However, we have learned that any positive achievement of goals that have met certain expectations can be considered as successful. Therefore, it is not reduced to the business context. This is why we can talk about the following:

Personal success: personal success is the assimilation of successful processes in all aspects of life. It is the most general of all, since it encompasses more totalizing expectations. It is characterized then by an attitude towards life itself, one that is made through projects and goals.

Professional success: It consists of the fulfillment of the expectations that have been established for the labor context. It can be applied in isolation to other aspects of your life, and there are many types. You can consider it from the economic bonanza, the satisfaction or the scope of achievements that you have imposed on yourself.

love is one of the most important experiences in the life of a human being, so that success also manifests itself here. It varies according to each person. For some, it will be determined by goals such as marriage, a long-term relationship, building a family, or the sum of many love experiences.

love is one of the most important experiences in the life of a human being, so that success also manifests itself here. It varies according to each person. For some, it will be determined by goals such as marriage, a long-term relationship, building a family, or the sum of many love experiences. Success in the health field: it manifests when you have reached certain goals related to your physical or emotional well-being. For example, lose weight with the help of diets, overcome an illness or achieve certain goals in the gym.

The above examples are just a sample of how success can be present in your life. There are other contexts in which it manifests itself, such as in the study, friendships or family relationships. Almost all aspects of life that you can interpret through expectations and goals can be valued through the criterion of success.

Researchers They have found that people have different ways of evaluating something as successful, so this confirms what we have exposed. Your results, your goals and your expectations determine what you consider as such, not the criteria by which others judge a certain achievement. What is success for others may not be for you, and vice versa.

