How to identify if you are a victim of stalkerware and what to do next

For Tapia, one of the big problems around these tools is that 31% of the people consulted said they did not know what stalkerware is and, therefore, they do not know how to recognize if they are being affected and what actions they should take if suffer it.

Some of the recommendations he mentions to avoid being a victim are not to lend the phones, as well as keep the device locked with strong passwords and constantly review the installed applications, this in order to eliminate those that are not used and learn to identify the permissions that are given to the apps.

If a person is already a victim of these apps, but does not know it, some aspects that must be taken into account to recognize them are that they intensify the use of data and performance of the device, including the battery and that it becomes slow, since there is always a background activity.

“It is important for women to talk about this issue, how to recognize it and what to do if they are victims of it. If you already realized that you have it on your phones, do not rush to uninstall it, ”explains Tapia, as the other person may find out and this would represent a risk that abusive behaviors will intensify.

In this sense, it highlights that when going to the authorities, evidence is required that they were monitored without their consent. It is worth mentioning that since 2019, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation endorsed that it is illegal to spy on the cell phones of couples or relatives under the “fundamental right to the inviolability of private communications.”