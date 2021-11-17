The Asian company has opted to implement in some of its devices, such as the Vivo X51, a gimbal stability system . The company explained that the terminal lens has its own OIS stabilization mechanism that makes lateral adjustments to eliminate vibration during video.

Mobile phones have a huge number of both active and passive photographic functions. One of them is the stabilization , which is a feature firms dig deeper and deeper into, but Vivo has taken it to the next level.

The Asian brand has put a lot of effort in developing the properties of its camera, but it does not have to do with a greater number of megapixels or anything like that, but with unique powers that turn your cameras into a special component.

This does not end there, as this lens is fixed in a housing with the gimbal system, allowing it to oscillate in two directions. keeping at one point even when we rotate the smartphone.

A separate camera

The front cameras They are one of the elements that have been modified the most over time, occupying less and less space. It seems that the matter had stopped completely, since it seemed that it could not go further, but Vivo surprised us all with his camera removable, although unfortunately it is a concept.

Under the name IFEA, the brand has designed a front camera that can be separated from the mobile by magnetic connection and used independently. This means that you can take a photo with this very small module.

According to the data provided by Vivo, the camera can be controlled through voice commands, so it would be quite interesting to make use of it. Of course, the main disadvantage is that the possibility of losing this removable device remains present.

When not in use, the camera hides in a similar way to the mechanisms that had already been seen in several phones from other companies before. Without a doubt, Vivo knows how to captivate users.