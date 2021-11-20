Sleep disorders are increasingly common than it seems and sleep paralysis is the main one of all, this is precisely due to the amount of stress and anxiety situations that are currently being experienced worldwide and the fact that mental care has not yet been prioritized as a fundamental part of disease prevention.

Sleep paralysis is a disorder where the person who suffers from it has an inability to move while they are asleep or in a trance between waking up and resting, that is, the body remains immobile in bed or in the place of rest while the brain is fully awake without being able to make optional use of its limbs or without being able to move.

It usually happens for short periods of time, so the feeling of anguish makes us think that you have spent a long time in the same position. It almost always takes between one or two minutes where there is body immobility, but brain activity is functional, which causes hallucinations, dreams or even the feeling that there are more people or beings in the room on many occasions, since the brain sharpens the senses to be able to intercept the moment and place in which it is present.

The dream as the main foundation.

This process of paralysis commonly happens during the REM stage, that is, the brain works in the following way at the time of going to sleep, it first makes the transition between being awake to deep sleep, which is classified as NON-REM , which in turn is subdivided into numbness, sleep and deep sleep, in these three sub-stages, the body and brain achieve a state of hibernation, so that respiration and heart rate tend to decrease, causing the body to have colder, that is, it enters a preservation process.

After this, the REM stage occurs, which is characterized by the rapid movement of the eyes, which causes the heart rate to increase, along with breathing and arterial pressure, causing in turn to give greater blood supply to to be able to give movement to the muscles and extremities of the body, here the process between deep sleep and awakening happens.

In sleep paralysis, something particular happens, since there is a mixture between both stages, that is, the muscles are in the NO-REM process while the brain, respiration, heart rate and blood pressure have changed. the REM stage, causing the brain to be in motion while the body is immobile, causing panic and anguish to those who suffer from it.

It is still unknown for sure why sleep paralysis happens, but it has been stipulated that not having a good sleep hygiene, having a lot of stress or anxiety or sleeping low can be some factors that can undoubtedly cause this type of situation.