In recent years, people have found it necessary to use applications to make calls or meetings for family, work or school purposes. Skype Web is a site on the Internet where you can communicate with others, to know what is it, how to register and know what are some of its advantages, you have to keep reading this article.

What is the main objective of Skype Web within Microsoft?

Skype is software that can be used to make calls, send and receive text messages with the people who are most important to you at work and family level. This application can be installed on your mobile, computer and even on a television.

Many communication applications have more than one version to be used in different types of equipment, the difference with Skype is that its Web version does not require it to be downloaded to a device in order to use its functions.

Although most users do download the application, there is a significant population of people who for reasons of space on their computer and because they do not like having these applications permanently, this option comes in handy.

With this version, people can make use of its functions without any limitation, just as if they had the application downloaded, they can even make changes to their account such as changing the password, the data of their profile account, among other things.

What features does Skype Web have and how do you use each one?

This cross-platform application has many similar functions to its competitors; has the security of end-to-end encryption, allows you to search the multimedia files within the chat gallery and is compatible with various browsers. This makes many users take it into account.

However, these are not the only tools it has, since it has other functions that make it attractive to any user who needs to connect with their teachers, students, coworkers or potential clients of your business.

Call recording

Like other applications, with Skype you can make calls that allow you to bring together a number of people who need to touch on a specific topic. In these calls you can participate as a guest or as a host.

In the second case, these calls can be scheduled and use the tool Meet now, where a space is created so that people with or not Skype accounts can enter that call.

In Skype allow you to record calls that you do to preserve the reactions of all the participants in that meeting, the only condition is that everyone who is in the call must be aware that a recording is taking place.

Chat sync

Chat syncing allows you to see all the conversations you have in the application from any device, regardless of whether you have the application downloaded on it, you only need to open the account with the same data.

This gives you access to the messages to use them whenever you want, you can even send a comment to a friend who does not have internet access. When this person can open the app, they will receive your message.

Notification panel

In this section you can see all the reactions, mentions, messages, tags that other people have made about you. That way you will be up to date with what people think or feel about you. You can also adjust the panel to your liking from the downloaded application or from the website on the internet.

How can you sign up for Skype Web to use it?

The easiest way to use Skype is by having a Microsoft account; since many people already have their account they only have to start it to benefit from it. In case you don’t have a Microsoft account, you can sign up with an account in Outlook.

To register you just have to enter the web Skype and click on create an account, then a window will open to register. The first option to open your account is through your phone number, however, if you do not want to use that information, you can do it with an email address that is not occupied. Then you add the password, your first and last name, date of birth and a profile photo.

What are the benefits of Skype Web over the desktop or mobile version?

The most noticeable benefit is that if you have the application downloaded on your computer and you are away from home but you need to connect to a call, you can do it from any computer. Or the only thing you have to do is open your account to have access to all the information that you have registered.

Another benefit is that you do not have to worry about the space that this application will occupy on the device because you will be using the website and you will not have to install the software.