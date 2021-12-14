There are difficult times but the end of the year has finally arrived. In a traditional way, it is a season in which family or friends gatherings are used. The Covid-19 pandemic is still active so preventive measures must continue to avoid infections. But although it is a season where joy predominates, it is also when there are more cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is marked by not feeling empathy or joy towards others.

What generates it?

According to experts, one of the main causes of this holiday depression is the decrease in sunlight captured by the hypothalamus. As there is less luminosity, due to a cascade of chemical events, serotonin levels are affected, a substance responsible for maintaining the balance of people’s mood.

Another reason why people suffer from sadness in this period is the constant exposure to social marketing, which indicates that there must be affective and emotional ties with the whole family and loved ones.

According to data from the Mexican Psychiatric Association, Seasonal Affective Disorder affects more women than men; However, the male sex often suffers from any mental health problem in silence. In addition, according to different specialists, including Dr. Gina Chapa, psychiatrist and specialist in the application of mental health TILA, ensures that it is common that at Christmas time we forget some habits that help us maintain good mental health the rest of the year.

“For many people the Christmas season can be difficult. Traffic, stress, expense, and the pressure to be cheerful can be overwhelming, even for people who apparently don’t have a mental health problem. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is also the difficulty of some people to be close to their families and, unfortunately, the fact that for many this will be the first Christmas that they will mourn the death of someone close to them and My dear, it is mixed with all this and this state is reached ”.

In addition, it ensures that, although the days are shorter, it is cold and we are very busy, it is necessary to make time to eat properly, live with trusted people who make us feel comfortable and encouraged, do some physical activity and practice relaxation techniques. they can help us to have more control over our emotions.

“To avoid stress and the feeling of rush, it is convenient to remember that you can spend these festivities without spending a lot of money or a lot of time trying to make sure everything goes perfect.”

The greatest danger of Seasonal Affective Disorder is that when it is not taken care of in time it can lead to depression. Especially in this holiday season, the cases of people with extreme sadness increase and many times this leads to suicide.