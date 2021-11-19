The desire to work with Seymour Papert, creator of Logo in 1968 and one of the pioneers in combining computer science and education, led physicist and popularizer Resnick to the institute of technology where he developed some variations for his mentor’s software, but he appreciated that he had certain limitations when organizing activities with children, so he decided to completely remodel this language and thus Scratch was born.

In 2003, they sent the National Science Foundation a proposal for an improved system, based on Lego-like blocks, and with a name that came from one of the students of the MIT group. At first, you had to download an app to create and modify projects on the computer and upload them to the internet, however, now you can create things on the web and see it in the same place.

its public launch It was in May of 2007. Since then, his website has become a large online community where thousands of new projects are uploaded every day.

Advantages and disadvantages

Although it is a language created mainly for children, it is suitable for all audiences, so it offers different advantages to each of the people who use it, although there are many more than we will mention:

It is fun and motivating

Lets learn new things

Progress is easily seen

Helps develop logical thinking

Lets you learn to solve problems in an orderly and methodical way

The habit of self-diagnosis with respect to one’s own work is optimized

Promotes a critical spirit

With simple ideas, complex results can be achieved

Each person works at their own pace

Mathematical knowledge is acquired

The basics of programming are being learned

There are many tools to make it easier

Collaborative learning is encouraged

Improves self-confidence and self-esteem

Between his disadvantages, we must emphasize that some of its functions do not respond as quickly as we would like, and it is also necessary to install Java to use it. In large developments, a final file can be created that is too large, so different types of orders must be inserted paying attention to this.

For whom?

It is a tool to promote the development of children’s mental abilities and thoughts, as well as introducing them into programming, however, although in its beginnings it was more focused on education and children, Anyone you can take advantage of its benefits and use it.

Programming is the language that we must know to better understand the current world, increase job opportunities and acquire new interesting knowledge, in addition to enhancing our own skills and abilities, so Scratch is a great idea to start in our understanding of logic and concepts in a different way. The students Those who want to access an increasingly competitive job market more easily will find it practical.

In addition to children, it is designed for those who want get started in development or programming, but they see this difficult, boring, time-consuming task or they do not see it with good eyes.

How to use it

Scratch is both an application that could initially only be used by downloading it to the computer, designed for different operating systems, and a web app that can be run on the computer.

By a part, has objects, “Sprites” or characters and on the other hand different actions and behaviors that can be combined so that they act or react differently to achieve the desired end. These orders are in the form of puzzle pieces, so we must mix them based on what we want to do. Getting started is as simple as start the program and start playing by changing the objects with the available actions.

System and application requirements

If you want to take advantage of the benefits of this programming language without having to have an internet connection, you can create and save projects without it by downloading the application for free. The requirements for download are Windows 10 or higher, MacOS 10.13 or higher, Chrome OS and Android 6.0 or higher. You need storage space for download and installation, the download file occupies 151 megabytes. Remember that if you do not want to download any program, the website is fully functional, although you will need an internet connection to use it.

You can download Scratch from this webYou have to choose your operating system and follow the steps indicated on the web.

For example in Windows you can do from Microsoft Store or in the direct download that appears on the web. You have to run the .exe file. If you are looking for an older version, you will find it just below.

From MacOS you can use the direct download or from your app store. Open the .dmg file and then move Scratch 3 to the Applications folder. In the case of Chrome OS and Android (only tablets) you can download it from here and start it.

Create account and join Scratch

To get started with Scratch, the first thing you have to do is access the web, indicate your username and password, your country (if it is Spain write sp in the drop-down so that it appears more easily, because you will find it as Spain).

Then you will indicate your date of birth, gender, your email and create an account.

Once you have done it, you can give to start. Remember to click on your email to confirm it.

Interface and operation

Once you have done this, or if you already have an account you can log in, you can now take the opportunity to make your own creations with Scratch. You must give to create. You will meet a very friendly interface and easy to use, in which you can consider your creations as a game, you can try to see what happens in each case or think of an idea and see how to create it. You can also give starter projects and modify existing ones with your own ideas.

The commands of this very simple programming language are transmitted by means of actions and behaviors which are divided into:

Movement: To move and rotate an object on the screen.

Appearance: To change the display of the object: make it bigger, smaller, the background, etc.

Sound: To play audio streams.

Pencil: Draw by controlling the size of the brush, the color and its shadow.

Data: Create variables and their assignment.

Events: Trigger certain actions on a block.

Control: Conditionals: if-else, “forever”, “repeat”, and “stop”.

Sensors: Objects or “sprites” can interact with our environment or created elements.

Operators: mathematical operators, position cooperators, random number generators, etc.

Variables: where to create or move variables.

My blocks: Own blocks and external device controllers.

Add extension: You will access a page where you can add the extension you want to increase your possibilities.

You can do whatever you want with them to achieve what you are looking to create. Above all you can record your projects and see the ones you have saved, on the right side.

You can also share it with other people giving certain instructions, notes and credits, it is done from an orange square that says Share (or Share, remember in the image of the world to change the language). Then you give see inside and it will be shared. You can keep them just for yourself without sharing.

If you encounter difficulties, you can access the tutorials from the same editing tool. Is a light bulb which is at the top.

What can be done?

With it, whoever wishes can create games, interactive stories, music, animations and different artistic productions, whatever the imagination of each one allows. It is a tool that gives you so much facilities that you can create a large number of things using your creativity and thinking about what you want to do, from simpler projects to more complex ones. You can also view other people’s projects, interact with them, share your creations, and much more.

Discover projects

If you want to be inspired by other creations, you can click explore at the top of the page after Create. In this option you can find a large number of projects and studies. The categories Existing are animations, art, games, music, stories and tutorials. You can sort them by trends, popular or recent. You will see them below, just after the menu. You can switch from projects to studios whenever you want. If you want to see more, load more.

Here you will find what other people have created and decided to share, and you can also interact with them by sharing your opinions and whatever you want. You can use the projects of others to improve them, adapt them to your liking or discover new ideas.

Tutorials and ideas

If you want to be inspired, you can explore and see other people’s creations, as we have already said, but you also have a series of tutorials in which you will find many ideas and possibilities. For each of the activities, you can follow one of the tutorials that you will find in this section, download the programming cards or even view the educator’s guide.

You will see a large number of resources that will help you improve your creations, or start if you are not clear yet. There are tutorials to blow up your character, create a story, create music, animate the letters of a name, imagine a world, create a chase game, and much more.

If you give to search all the tutorials, you will find all that there are with the possibility of a search tool for you to indicate what you want.

Community

His motto is Scratch «Imagine, Program, Share», through which they have started creating a great community in which sharing and other social aspects of creativity are fundamental. Therefore, you can find other people’s projects, make comments and interact. The community is huge and more and more people are joining, willing to seek new ideas and share their creations.

Anyone can download the source code of the projects that are uploaded to study or edit it in new projects. They can create study projects, tag, bookmark, comment, and say they like others’ projects, even follow them. Mind you, there are no chat rooms.

There are discussion forums, wiki, new creations and you can explore the community however you like. Currently, there are about 88 million shared projects, more than 79 million users registered, about 539 million comments posted and much more. Its growth is unstoppable.

Scratch in schools

Scratch is used in many different settings, including schools, but also community centers, museums, libraries, and many others. In fact, there are several centers public and private They use it so that children acquire the skills provided by this programming language in the classroom.

It is often used especially in schools to develop logical and algorithmic thinking in a fun way, in addition to the many advantages it provides in the classroom. There are several training centers that have their own project and share their content, such as the CEIP Miguel Delibes in Valladolid, the CD Los Campos de Asturias. Escola Projecte de Barcelona and many others. More and more people are joining the creation with this programming language with which it is practically not necessary to have previous knowledge.

In April 2020, Scratch became the first language of kid-friendly programming which has entered the top 20 of the TIOBE language popularity index. In addition, there is an online community for educators, called ScratchEd, where they can coordinate group meetings, exchange resources and connect.