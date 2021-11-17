There are advanced training systems that can help you progress in your training in the gym, the problem is that many people talk about them but few know how to do it well.

In this article we will talk about one of them and how this is misused to increase your hypertrophy, in this way you will open your mind and you will know apply these training methods correctly in your day to day.

What is pre-fatigue

Pre-fatigue is an advanced training system that consists of pushing a muscle to the limit specifically to generate muscle hypertrophy.

That is, your objective is to train a specific muscle, such as the pectoral, for example with two exercises that are very focused on the work of that muscle. Both exercises must be performed reaching failure and without resting.

Why pre-fatigue is not going to help you increase muscle hypertrophy

Many myths have been discussed about this advanced training system that is pre-fatigue. Following the previous example, do two pectoral exercises in a row, reaching failure in both and without rest to hypertrophy the pectoral.

The truth is that working like this does not make sense, because if you train like this you will have accumulated fatigue and the requirements to increase muscle mass will not be met.





It is a huge myth to think that pre-fatigue a muscle before doing another exercise is going to be a good idea. to activate it and even to get more results, why is it not true.

Pre-fatigue creates a decreased response later, causing you to find that you will not perform in the next exercise and, therefore, you will not hypertrophy.

