Polygon is a scalability project that enables decentralized applications on Ethereum to run with lower fees, higher speed, and interoperability.

MATIC is the utility token that is used both for the operation of the PoS and to mobilize value between users and applications within the network.

Formerly known as Matic Network, Polygon (MATIC) is a scalability project that enables decentralized applications on Ethereum to run with lower commissions, higher speed, and interoperability.

Yes, it is another project whose birth lies in solving the difficulties that the Ethereum blockchain has been experiencing since 2017 when its scalability problems began to surface with the Boom of ICOs. Therefore, Polygon seeks to address some of the main limitations that the Ethereum blockchain presents, specifically performance, poor user experience, and lack of community governance.

Polygon is a layer-2 network, this means that aacts as a complementary layer of Ethereum and it does not seek to change the original layer of the blockchain.

As its name expresses it, Polygon it has many sides, shapes and uses and promises a simple framework for building interconnected networks. This aspect is essential given that its predecessor, Matic Network, was only a simple scaling solution that processed transactions outside the blockchain before finalizing them on Ethereum.

How does Polygon work?

According to their official website, it is a multi-tiered platform that uses a large number of sidechains in order to scale Ethereum.

A side chain is a unique blockchain that is linked to the main Ethereum blockchain, in this way, each of these side chains aims to relieve pressure on the blockchain in an efficient and profitable way.

Likewise, these parallel chains work by making use of the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus protocol, which allows high processing speed within Polygon, but also Polygon makes use of Plasma, a technology that resembles the Lightning Network, but is compatible with Ethereum.

The reason why uses PoS and Plasma is that it allows you to create bidirectional communication bridges with Ethereum, Thanks to this, it allows Polygon’s decentralized applications to communicate with the Ethereum blockchain without problems.

However, there is a problem: Polygon’s parallel chain can grow exponentially and therefore a chain checkpoint system has been implemented over its network. Basically this allows a node to only have to store a certain number of blocks.

What is MATIC?

Despite having changed the name of the project, it kept the same utility token, known as MATIC.

As its name implies, a utility token is one that has a series of uses within the ecosystem, in this case, of Polygon. Thus, MATIC is used both for PoS operation and to mobilize value between users and applications within the network.

Who created Polygon?

The project emerged in 2017 in India and, as previously mentioned, it was originally called the Matic Network. Later in February 2021, they changed their name to Polygon.

Behind this project are Ethereum developers such as Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun, as well as Mihailo Bjelic.

Since its inception, Polygon has managed to generate significant partnerships with Decentraland and MakerDAO. In addition, among its investors is Mark Cuban.

Polygon Features

In this way, some of the fundamental characteristics of Polygon are the following:

It uses PoS for the sidechain along with the use of Plasma smart contracts. This allows you to link the sidechain with the Ethereum mainnet.

Offers a lower cost per transaction.

Allows interoperability.

It allows greater scalability of the network with a theoretical limit of 200 thousand transactions per second,

Its infrastructure allows Polygon Dapps to interact bi-directionally with Ethereum.

How is it different from other solutions?

Being an interoperability solution it resembles other projects such as Polkadot and Cosmos. So what’s so special about it?

Well, first of all, Polygon proclaims itself as a unique player in its league as it is the only scaling solution that is fully supported as Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the software based on the Ethereum blockchain that allows developers to create decentralized applications (Dapps). By being compatible with it, it makes it accessible to those who are used to creating applications on Ethereum.

Second, the protocol of Polygon is optional, which implies that the blockchain can retain its sovereignty. You need to understand that a sovereign platform does not need to sacrifice independence or flexibility for added security if it is not needed.

It also claims to be flexible, which is key since it allows developers to create interoperable Dapps that can benefit from the attributes of interconnected blockchains.

What could ETH 2.0 mean for Polygon?

Given the limitations that the Ethereum network has faced, its developers have implemented a series of updates aimed at Ethereum 2.0 and one of the goals of this update is to make the blockchain more scalable.

So the question is: If ETH 2.0 were implemented, would Polygon’s efforts be redundant? The answer is no, since it doesn’t necessarily have to be the end of Polygon.

Undoubtedly the implementation of ETH 2.0 will impact Polygon to a greater or lesser extent, pero, according to Forkast News, Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s director of operations, assured that it will not be the end of the project and that the fragmented proof of stake can lead Ethereum to execute 3,000 transactions per second, but, together with the scaling solutions, it could improve even more these figures.

What is the future of Polygon?

Trying to predict the future in the crypto market can be a vicious and counterproductive endeavor. However, the best approximation to the future of a project is its roadmap, or better known as Roadmap. In this sense, two implementations are approaching: Optimistic Rollups and Validum Chains.

At the level of its usability and its MATIC token, during 2021, the project has experienced a relevant adoption, especially as the problems in Ethereum have worsened.

In fact, according to data from Etherscan Y Polygonscan, Polygon is outperforming Ethereum in terms of daily transactions, with 2.88 million transactions on Polygon on December 26, 2021 and just 1.21 million transactions on Ethereum on the same day..

Still, Polygon’s future is uncertain as it depends on a number of unpredictable factors such as the impact of ETH 2.0 and the development of the crypto market in general.

