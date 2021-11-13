For nearly five decades, the retail industry around the world has relied on the Good end to kick off the holiday season and boost your sales. In mid-2020, as businesses in Latin America closed their doors to withstand the impacts of the pandemic, such events appeared to be coming to an end.

Surprisingly, during last year’s edition in Mexico, the Good end reported sales of 239 billion pesos, 6 times more compared to the first edition, according to the Business Coordinating Council (CCE). In addition, Concanaco estimated that El Buen Fin could generate tourism growth of 18 to 20% for this year.

If we look at the consumer, it would be natural to imagine a decrease in retail consumption as closure became practically mandatory in large cities, but this did not happen. According to the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), electronic commerce in Mexico reached 316 billion pesos in 2020, obtaining a growth of 81% compared to the previous year and in Latin America, Stadista projects that by 2024 the amount of people who will buy products and services online, will grow up to 31% reaching about 351 million users throughout the region. So what are customers betting on?

On the one hand, we found that consumers are increasingly prioritizing good experiences, and 81% of Latin Americans stated that they would spend more if they had a simple and fast online shopping experience, as shown in the CX Trends 2021 report. In other words, they expect retailers to make life easier for them, and this will reward them during important events.

This means that retailers have rethought the journey of their customers from one end to the other, as the experience offered in the stores crossed over to digital and returned. The term “phygital” became very popular as a strategy to integrate all online and offline channels and offer a unique and seamless experience through them, especially important as consumers are discovering new needs.

As the ease of online shopping is becoming the new “norm”, we see that physical commerce is increasingly becoming a benchmark for these new experiences to maintain its appeal to customers, in many cases becoming a stand or showroom for digital purchases.

Last year, some of the biggest retailers put this into practice. An example of this is Privalia in Mexico, which in order to maintain the level and quality of customer service that characterizes the company, decided to invest in CX and implement an omnichannel strategy that resulted in an increase in customer loyalty. , currently registering an NPS of 56 and solving 80% of the requests. There is also Wabi, which has a presence in different Latin American countries. This company, which was born with the aim of connecting and digitizing the traditional retail channel with neighborhood stores, integrated different customer service solutions, reducing the response time per ticket by 95%, from 78 hours to 3.5 hours, achieving a level of satisfaction close to 90 points.

As logistics and in-store experiences become more and more integrated, companies are also looking to omnichannel support to increase customer satisfaction. Looking at Zendesk’s CX 2021 Maturity Report, released in October, we identified that leading Latin American companies in CX are 9.4 times more likely to have excellent cross-channel visibility and offer 1.5 more channels of engagement than others.

For example, with more than half of customers buying through mobile apps, support teams needed to find new ways to stay in touch, and chat channels quickly gained traction in customer preferences, whether as chat. integrated into applications, social networks or messaging on WhatsApp. This is especially evident in Latin America, since 86% of organizations believe that these channels will be the most used by customers in the next 3 years, as indicated in the aforementioned report.

Obviously, this will be strong for events like Buen Fin, and many other industries are also betting on the “Phygital” interaction, reinforcing the importance of this for the coming years. Companies like Facebook, Microsoft and many others have announced that they will invest heavily in the so-called “Metaverse”, in which many business and everyday functions will be transported to a mix of augmented and virtual reality.

As we move forward to meet new consumer expectations for technology experiences and integrations, events like Buen Fin may also be moving into a new phase of interactions. I wouldn’t be surprised to see stores that take much more advantage of augmented reality and even open up entire virtual worlds in a rush to grab a variety of 24-hour discounts to begin with. This is certainly an exciting time, and much of what we can see on this Good End will usher in a new era of experiences.

Julio González, Vice President of Customer Success at Zendesk Latin America