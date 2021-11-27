Advantages and disadvantages

One of its main advantages is that it is a online editor, so that you will not have to download it nor will it take up space on your computer. In addition, it can be used in any operating system, since it works through a web browser. Best of all, you can use many of its functions without having an internet connection. You will have tools and professional editing features without you having to pay anything for it, since it has a version free with all its features.

One of the main disadvantages of this service is that it has advertising, but it is the way in which the application benefits, so it only becomes an inconvenience if it is a problem for you. It’s not intrusive, and it’s worth it for the professional features it offers you for free. You can go to the premium version if it is a problem, but you like how the app works and you want to collaborate with it.

In addition, it has limitations that may affect you, such as files are limited to 8 bits and only workspaces can be created sRGB. On the other hand, you will need a good internet connection to work with certain types of files.

Similarities to Photoshop

The interface is very similar to the popular Adobe service. You will find its toolbar on the right side and the panel with layer options and various features on the left. You will be able to customize the column on the left, although it is something that you will only be able to do in each new project.

In addition to the purely aesthetic and distribution, it has the same keyboard shortcuts that Photoshop and seeks to be compatible both with its operation and with its files. It has all its features basic and also more advanced ones such as layers and masks, blending modes to combine the layers, selections, saturation, hue, shyness, blurs and others. With it you can add and manipulate image layers as you would in Photoshop.

It is very similar in design and workflow, which makes it one of its main free alternatives, especially for those who are used to working with the Adobe application. It has its limitations and you will see it in the online version, but it is certainly worth knowing.

Plans and prices

This service has two versions, one free and the other Premium, so you can decide if you want to pay to remove the few limitations that the free version has or you prefer to access the latter without paying anything because it is more than enough for you.

The free version You can use it from the first moment, without limits of functionality or tools. You will be able to export your files in an unlimited way and it will not have watermarks anywhere. Its restrictions are that you cannot undo the image editing beyond 30 steps and you will not be able to close the advertising banner that you will find on the right side and that you will hardly notice.

The Premium version It can be obtained with a monthly, quarterly or annual payment. If you go to it, you will get rid of the existing advertising and can undo up to 60 steps. It is not a subscription. The price for a single user is $ 3.33 per month, $ 9 for 30 days, $ 10 for 90 days, or $ 40 for the entire year.

For equipment of 5, the price for 30 days is 15 dollars, for 90 days 30 dollars and a year 120 dollars. If it is teams of 20, the 30 days will cost 50 dollars, 3 months 100 dollars and a year 400 dollars. If we talk about teams of 50 users, the price for 30 days is $ 100, 90 days cost $ 200 and a year is $ 800. It is a fairly affordable price for longer periods of time.

How does it work

Now that you know what it consists of, the similarities with Photoshop, what are the plans and prices and the advantages that using it provides, we are going to tell you how you can start enjoying all the possibilities that this offers you. online tool. You will only need access to its website, a decent internet connection and a compatible browser, as well as the desire to use it. We will tell you how to start using it for free and how you can edit images at a basic and advanced level.

First steps

You do not have to install any program or plug-in on your computer to start using the service, since all you have to do is enter its official website . If you have ever used Photoshop, you will find that it is very similar, so you will easily get used to how it works. You just have to scroll down to get started.

When you open the app, you can open the images you want from your computer or create a new project to create them with templates. The first thing you have to do is go to File and New or Open (if you want to use one that you already have). The most interesting thing about this is that you can make templates with sizes that adapt to social networks in their measurements, so if you carry out actions for social media you will see this very practical.

Although it is not mandatory, the best thing is that you create oneso that everything is saved on the servers. You just have to click on the create account button and follow the instructions. You can log in with your Google Facebook , GitHub and Microsoft account. In mind you can go to Premium whenever you want if you want.Whether you have created an account or not, you canto create professional and highly attractive effects. You can right-click on the items in the options bar to see the options behind them. You will also come across tools such as erasers, brushes, text tools, filters, and patches. You will be able to edit vectors, smart objects, photos and much more. Also, if you want, you will be able to save your creations in .psd format in case any editing with Photoshop is necessary. You just have to explore what it offers you.

Edit images

You can do many things with your images from this tool. You can add and manipulate layers creating multilayer graphics to achieve spectacular designs. You can also use both the options basic as the most advanced to modify the image and improve it in the Image tab. You can also adjust the color, adjustment, tone with automatisms on that screen. It has a complete option of filters so that you can fully adapt the image.

If you want change image color, its intensity, brightness levels, invert, posterize or do any other similar function, you should go to Image and Adjustments. In Image you can change the size image, canvas size, transform, retouch and make many other options. It is good that you remember the shortcuts of functions that you use a lot, for example, you can change their size with Alt + Ctrl + I. Below the menu, you will find options that can be practical for you, such as automatic selection, transformation controls, distance, scale, download in PNG or SVG to save the image and alignment options. To left, you will find move, rectangular selection, magic wand, crop, point correction brush, brush tool, gradient, blur tool, text, pen, rectangle, hand tool, zoom tool, choose color and keyboard. For add layers, you can go to the menu above and in the Layer section you can give new and Layer. You can also choose the option you want, since you will find a lot of possibilities there. If you look at the Right part You will also see a large number of functions to choose from to personalize your images, you will even see interesting information about the layers and more. You have the brush tool, an image gallery and much more. You can open, create, customize and save images in PNG and GIF. As each layer is a frame, the prefix “_a_” must be added in each of them so that when the image is exported, the animation can be reproduced. When you’re done, click Export How and choose the extension to download it. You can browse the application to adapt the images to your liking.

In the menu itself you will find file options, edit, images, layers, select and filters. Also view, window options, more, account access, find what you need (in the magnifying glass) and other possibilities that make it a very complete tool. Do not miss its filters, with which you can focus or blur the image, add noise and create effects that you will love if you are trying this function or looking for something in particular. With the payment account, you can work in teams with different people and make a copy for your own website or an internal server, facilitating as much as possible the possibilities you have in teamwork. If you want to know more about him functioning of the application and the editing possibilities it has, you can consult how to use it and take advantage of it in its official tutorial.

You can sync up your creations with Google Drive through its official extension for the cloud and save your projects there. If you want download the images you will have to click File, Export how and choose the extension that interests you. It will download automatically. You can also give File and Save as PSD if you want and if it comes from the cloud.