Its about Ultra Vision O1 Engine, a property that has to do with the quality of video, although it is only activated in certain cases and is limited to a small number of the firm’s mobiles. Even so, it is a very interesting feature that is used quite well.

Visual optimization

This engine is based on a microchip that allows users to play videos at a excessive quality at almost all times. OPPO boasts of offering the first hardware-based solution to use similar technology.

What this system achieves is enhance visual effects through certain settings, such as more vivid colors and greater sharpness. This feature can be activated and deactivated. In this way, you will not have to worry about unnecessary battery consumption.