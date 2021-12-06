The story of My Hero Academia takes place in a future society in which people may possess gifts known as quirks with which they can alter the balance of society. Of all of them, there are two that are the most memorable and important for this world: All For One and One For All, devastating forces capable of altering the order of human life itself.

These two gifts are the oldest in My Hero Academia, they are opposing and complementary forces with the only destiny to face each other on each occasion. However, what are they and how did these antagonistic powers arise? We know that One For All, the gift that Midoriya inherited from All Might, is the “little brother” of All For One., the force now possessed by the League of Villains and embodied by Tomura Shigaraki.

That is, One For All is a quirk artificial, created from this first evil force. According to the story, this one was accidentally created when All For One used their Transfer Skill quirk so that Yoichi Shigaraki, his younger brother, could “Store energy.” This measure was taken so that he could help him survive, as this villain was already convalescing. However, this power interacted with the gift that Yoichi possessed, one that All For One himself was unaware of, and managed to awaken the incredible One For All.

Yoichi’s original gift was only to transfer his wish to other people, thanks to this, One For All can be transmitted from person to person.. On the surface, this “useless” gift became the most powerful force against evil. Despite its casual origin and Yoichi’s power, this is one of the most powerful gifts in all of My Hero Academia and the only one capable of shaking All For One and its owner Tomura Shigaraki.

<br>

One For All, the gift of hope from My Hero Academia

The One For All is a unique gift in My Hero Academia, it cannot be stolen by other gifts or by any other science. Its only method of transfer is through desire, its possessor has to voluntarily transmit it to another person in a gesture of genuine trust and respect.

So far there have been nine heroes and heroines in My Hero Academia who have had this chance, from Yoichi to Izuku Midoriya, and with each of the hands he’s passed through, he’s gotten stronger and stronger.. Each person who has owned it can imprint a bit of their gift on it, in addition to their memories and personality. Midoriya himself was able to experience this during his battle with Hitoshi Shinso at the UA sports festival.

The One For All is, by itself, only a gift of physical strength. The person who possesses it can charge its incredible strength and release it through blows or even with their fingers, as Midoriya himself began to control it.. This “energy charge” can be concentrated in various parts of the body or in a very specific part. Unfortunately, this gift shortens the life of its holders, except for All Might and Izuku Midoriya, two people who were born without any gift.

Now why is this skill so important? In the words of Star & stripe towards All For One: «As long as people continue to help each other, someone will inherit the will of the heroes and make sure to finish you off.«. This ability represents the hope and will of humanity against evil.

All For One, the power of greed and exploitation

On the other hand, All For One is a meta-gift, it can only transfer gifts between people, including its own owner.. In theory, this gift could be one of the most beneficial in society, helping people to improve their lives (either by taking away dangerous gifts or giving them one that is better for them), however their destiny has been different. The villain All For One used his gift to turn himself into a devastating force alongside one of the most formidable armies the world of My Hero Academia has ever seen..

This ability represents All For One’s greed to possess everything, his satisfaction does not come only with power, but with all power. In fact, one of the purposes of this villain has been to extend his own life in perpetuity.

In My Hero Academia, All For One is the symbol of exploitation, greed and theft; contrary to One For All that can be shared through trust and generocity. For this very reason, they are antagonistic forces that we will see in a constant fight until one of the two rises with victory.