On Board Diagnostics (OBD) o On-Board Diagnosis, is the name given to the system that helps monitor and control both the engine and the different systems of the car.

Therefore, thanks to this system, it is more easy to diagnose when there is any type of breakdown in the vehicle.

The OBD system has been of great use since the 1980s when it emerged in order to control the emission levels of gasoline cars. The first year of operation of this OBD reading was decisive so that some 180,000 vehicles in Spain did not pass the ITV.

Nowadays, we find different types of standards that vary by country: OBD II in the United States, EOBD in Europe and JOBD in Japan.

And it is that the OBD system evolved and in 1996 came its modernized version, the OBD II. Unlike the first, which could not be used in all types of vehicles around the world, OBD II is more universal, apart from having improvements in the detection of electrical, chemical and mechanical faults, which can affect the level of emissions.

Since 1996, the OBD II is required on all new cars in the United States. As for Europe, since 2000 it was imposed that manufacturers include an EOBD port in gasoline vehicles, since 2003 in diesel and in 2005 trucks were included.

What function does OBD II perform in our vehicle?

When something is not working as it should in a car, the OBD system causes a light to come on on the vehicle’s control panel. This means that there is some kind of fault or problem and that it needs to be checked.

Currently, we can do this detection in two ways: we can take it to the workshop or we can identify ourselves where the problem is.

If we decide to take it to a specialized place, operation is simple. Once our vehicle is connected to the system, if something fails, it informs the person who is in charge of carrying out the review, turning on a warning light.

Apart from this light, the device provides a record of the fault and its possible causes. For each failure there is a record assigned.

This register generates numbers and letters that follow the SAE J2Q12 standard, a 5-digit code.

The first digit represents the following:

P: engine and transmission electronics

B: body

C: chassis

U: undefined

The second digit indicates the organization responsible for defining the digit: if a 0 appears, it refers to the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), a code common to all brands. If, on the other hand, it is 1 it corresponds to the vehicle manufacturer.

The third digit represents a specific function of the vehicle:

0: complete electronics

1 and 2: air and fuel control

3: ignition system

4: auxiliary emission control

5: speed and idle control

6: ECU and inputs and outputs

7 and 8: transmission

The fourth and fifth digit they are specifically related to the failure of the vehicle.

Thus, for example, we can find a warning made up of the following code: P0830, whose meaning, according to a huge list of records, that you can easily check, it would be the following: CLUTCH PEDAL SWITCH CIRCUIT ‘A’. With this we would already know exactly where the fault is.

If, on the contrary, we prefer to do it ourselves, It is necessary to have some skill since, although it is simple, its reading and connection is somewhat complex if we are newbies.

It is possible to buy for less than 20 euros a OBD II connector with Bluetooth with which we can communicate with the control units of our car using the mobile phone or a laptop.

These apps that we buy (which sometimes have free but less complete versions), as well as the OBD II ones, only have access to some real values ​​and the fault codes that, by law, are free.

Some of the best known apps are Torque, OBD fusion, DrivePro or DashCommand. All are available for Android and iOS, with the exception of DrivePro, which can only be found for Apple devices.

We will be able to collect different data that will allow us to verify if everything is ok or not. The light will stay on if something is not working properly until it is taken to the workshop. However, you must always bear in mind that the analysis will not have the same quality as that provided by a workshop.

Where is the OBD II connector and how do you connect to it?

By regulation, the OBD II port has to be at 91cm from the driver inside the cab and it must be able to be manipulated without any special tool, that is, you will never find it with some cover secured with screws.

With this, normally, although it depends on the model and make of the vehicle, you will find it in the rider’s foot area, on the center panel or under the seat.

There are currently mobile applications that help you locate, depending on the model of your car, where is this system.

The OBD II usually has, as a rule, 16 connectors and it usually comes in black or white. If you want to check if your car has this system, look for a connector similar to the one shown in the following image in the areas where we have indicated.

Is this system really useful?

It must be clarified that this system does not seek to eliminate the oldest vehicles on the market, since it was precisely born with the idea of ​​confirming the efficiency of the newest, whose engines are theoretically more modern.

We can also consider that OBD II is essential for the survival of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the automotive aftermarket sector in Spain, since on occasion the withdrawal of this tool has been on the table.

If this were to happen, the arrangement would be left exclusively to the manufacturers, delaying delivery times, increasing prices and limiting free competition and consumer rights to choose where to take their vehicle to be repaired.

Be that as it may, the EOBD (European version of OBD II), is a Essential help for the repair shop professional.

Thanks to the connector, the diagnosis is speeded up and the time spent by the employee is optimized, apart from the fact that it is a much more precise result and without margin for error.