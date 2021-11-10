Where it is applied and how it is guaranteed

How is this right to neutrality guaranteed? In the The European Union approved the Net Neutrality Law in 2015 that we can read and analyze in the next few paragraphs. But not in all countries there is this regularization.

In United States The principles of neutrality on the Internet were defined in 2010 but the FCC (Federal Communications Commission of the United States) did not have the “capacity” for this regularization. It was in 2015 when the “2015 Open Internet Order” was approved, a change that allowed Internet access to be classified as a telephone call and this gave the FCC power to regulate it and to manage this aforementioned neutrality by forcing the operators.

But this neutrality promoted by Barack Obama did not last long because the United States decided to end net neutrality in 2018, from June 11: passed a law against net neutrality and operators may have the power to choose which services are better and others worse. On June 11, 2018 the rules were repealed that prohibit providers from blocking or slowing down content or charging users more for certain content. Since then, operators in the United States can discriminate traffic and decide that there are services that charge extra if you use them.

For instance, pay extra if you use WhatsApp or pay more if you want to use the Internet to watch Netflix or HBO. They do not have net neutrality with a single condition: they must say it in a transparent way, they must be clear with users and advise if they must pay extra. Although they should not warn if they are going to lower the quality of certain services to favor others.

Laws and regulations in Europe

According to the Regulation (EU) 2015/2120, of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 25, 2015 “establishing measures in relation to access to an open internet and amending Directive 2002/22 / EC on universal service and user rights in relation to electronic communications networks and services and Regulation (EU) No 531/2012 on roaming on public mobile communications networks in the Union ”

What does this text say? Two rights recognized to users are mainly collected, which are summarized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation on its website: rights of access to information and rights regarding transparency.

That is, the rights recognized to users in article 3 say the following: “access to information and content, as well as to distribute, use and supply applications and services and use the terminal equipment of their choice, regardless of the location of the end user or supplier or location, origin or destination of the information, content, application or service, through its internet access service ”. For its part, the rights regarding transparency are reflected in article 4 of said regulation: the TSM Regulation recognizes the rights of users to access information on certain aspects related to the principle of Net Neutrality. And, furthermore, The aforementioned ministry includes: “Additionally, as a guarantee of the supervision, control and sanction of these obligations, the Regulation recognizes the National Regulatory Authorities the necessary powers to force compliance with the Regulation itself. Likewise, it includes the obligation for consumers to have mechanisms of dispute resolution in matters subject to regulation, both in front of the operator itself and in front of instances outside of it. “

Conclusion and summary

So what does this all mean? As we have explained in all the previous paragraphs, your operator in Spain or France or Italy cannot make your videos go faster on your website than YouTube videos. You cannot allow WhatsApp to go better than Telegram or vice versa. They can go better but it will be something independent that has nothing to do with the operator or the traffic managed by it, but will be exclusive to the different platforms and their operation.

The operators, in Spain, they can’t charge you more if you decide to use YouTube than VimeoThey cannot decide if you pay more or less to choose one service or another, nor can they benefit the different services. As stated in the previous legislation, “Will treat all traffic fairly when they provide internet access services, without discrimination, restriction or interference, and regardless of the sender and receiver, the content accessed or distributed, the applications or services used or provided, or the terminal equipment used “

Doubts and problems

Are we really absolutely protected? At the beginning of 2019 we collected how a non-profit organization carried out a study on the regulation of net neutrality in the 28 member states during the previous two years. Under the name of The Net Neutrality Situation in the EU: Evaluation of the First Two Years of Enforcement, this report wants to see what has happened in the different countries. According to the study, 17 of the 31 countries examined (the 28 of the EU together with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) have not defined sanctioning measures to dissuade operators from engaging in these practices. In addition, they ensure that the implementation is “lax” and includes the following: “the largest telecommunications companies in Europe may choose to not comply with the law because it is advantageous for them on a financial level ”. The aforementioned study also criticizes the plans that allow us not to consume data if we use a specific application or a service and many countries ignore or do not pay attention to them. According to the study (dated 2019 and with variable figures) there are 186 products of this type in the European Union.

There are specific cases that have been tried in the European Union for preferencial treatment. For example, against the Hungarian operator Telenor, which offered preferential access packages to platforms very similar to the packages offered by Vodafone with Vodafone Pass. The rates did not discount data if we used a specific service and we could continue using it even if we did not have data. As we collected at the time of the ruling: “the Court has determined that the use of privileged applications and services can be enhanced and the use of other apps and services can be reduced.”

The same happens with Vodafone Pass and its different rates. In September 2021 Vodafone received the same sentence as Telenor. Specifically, both the Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone operators violated the neutrality of the network in Germany by offering plans with services and applications whose use does not consume data from the total monthly rate. Therefore, the EU determines that the practices go against net neutrality but there are no open procedures, for the moment, in other countries. Vodafone Pass can continue to operate in our country until so decided by a judge.