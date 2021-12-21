Negotiations between Cruz Azul and Chivas have already reached an agreement to exchange their players (Photos: Twitter / @ TransferLigaMX // @Shiquetitou_)

The signings and exchanges of players for the Closing 2022 they become more and more controversial. And is that after it was rumored that America and Chivas they would do a player swap, jumped the name of Blue Cross to join this new dynamic and complete one of its reinforcements for the following season.

Roberto Alvarado I would stop being a player of the Celestial Machine to become a Chivas footballer while Uriel antuna I would abandon the Flock to get to the Ferris wheel. In recent days there has been talk about the impact that such negotiation would have for both clubs, now the possibility could become a reality.

After almost a week since the topic arose, the exchange of the players could be finalized and announced in the next few days. Although the negotiations between the directors of the clubs have already closed, The official information has not yet been released, as there would be a lack of details to specify for the announcement to the press.

In accordance with ESPN last Sunday, December 19, atboth directives reached a common agreement of the conditions in which his players would sign with his new club. The salary issue, the term of the contract and the bonuses for each player would already be agreed, so the only thing that separates Roberto Alvarado and Antuna is the official presentation.

Both Cruz Azul and Chivas would be waiting for the ideal day to share the signing of the reinforcements and that the players are already in a position to travel to see the facilities of their new club, in addition to the installation in their new residence.

Mayorga was considered within the terms agreed between the directive from Guadalajara and Celeste (Photos: Twitter / @ PorEstoOnline // Instagram @ amayorga97 / @ urielantuna90)

On the other hand, TUDN shared that the modality with which the Louse to Chivas would be in loan quality, the same with the Sorcerer.

It should be noted that the teams they would retain 50% of the federative bill of rights de Alvarado and Antuna respectively: that is, if in some future Chivas or the cement plants sell the player, the other team will receive half of the profits offered by the services of the midfielders, as confirmed ESPN.

The agreement was finalized last Thursday and both the Juan Reynoso such as Marcelo Michel Leaño They accepted the idea of ​​rolling their players, but during the weekend the details that involve the details of the loan from Antuna and Alvarado in legal terms.

So far, neither of the two teams in the First Division of Mexico have shared their position on the matter, they have remained on the sidelines of the situation while waiting to make it official.

Another of the players that would also be involved in the transaction is: Alejandro mayorga, left side of the Guadalajara team. Within the terms agreed between the Guadalajara and Celeste directors, Mayorga was considered. The youth squad of flock it would also leave the institution in this winter market.

The defender would wear the colors of the Noria for the Clausura 2022 since it is part of the exchange for Roberto Alvarado since the cement board would be asking two players in exchange for the Louse. ESPN explained that he would arrive in Cruz Azul with a one-year contract with an option to purchase, the same condition under which he migrated to Pumas for the Guardians Closing 2020.

* Information in development