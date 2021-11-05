In 2009, at the Copenhagen Climate Conference, rich countries pledged to increase aid to southern states to fight climate change to $ 100 billion annually by 2020. But 10 years later, they are still far from the goal. In 2019, only 79.6 billion were obtained, according to data from the Organization for Cooperation and Development.

Several activists and specialists in climate change assure that the goal has become obsolete to counteract the effects of climate change, which already hit regions such as the Caribbean and Central America disproportionately.

“The truth is, it is a very old promise and they already fell short. Just as the Paris Agreement fell short and everyone says we have more ambition in that, the goal of 100 billion was very short, but we have not even met it, “said Delgado.

This will not be the year that I reached this goal. A week before the summit, the organizers of COP26 considered that the donation target will be met until 2023.

For the Mexican delegation at the Scotland meeting, it is key that resources are allocated with a focus on adaptation to climate change, not only to reduce emissions.

Mexico joins the declaration of protection of forests and land use

“Mexico says that we obviously have to advance in the mitigation objectives, but even more in how we are going to finance this transition and how this distribution of the funds that are going to be given to developing countries is going to be fair because developed countries are coming to demand these reductions when they, deep down, are responsible for this global climate change has occurred, “said Delgado.