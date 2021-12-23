What is liquid collagen and what is it for?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Liquid collagen is a popular supplement. It must be said that its benefits are not yet proven, although there is inconclusive evidence that it is a promising product.

Last update: December 23, 2021

Liquid collagen is a supplement that has gained a lot of ground in the world of aesthetics. Although there is not enough research on this yet, believed to help restore elasticity to the skin and to combat the signs of aging.

Collagen is a component closely associated with the youthfulness of the skin. As the years go by, it is lost and that is when supplements become an option.

Nowadays there are a plethora of collagen options on the market. In this context, the liquid variety has gradually become a trend.

What is liquid collagen?

Liquid collagen is a form of collagen that comes in a liquid form. It is composed of collagen peptides. These are a type of molecules that break down into smaller elements and are easier to absorb.

Collagen is obtained from animal tissues, such as cows, chickens, fish, and pigs. After processing, it is offered in the form of powders that can be dissolved in liquids or directly in liquids.

These supplements can be added to various preparations, such as soups, smoothies, or coffee. Many believe that they have great regenerative power for the skin, nails and hair. However, there is no conclusive scientific evidence that this is the case.

Types

There are several types of liquid collagen and various classifications. In principle, we talk about the modalities depending on the source from which they are obtained. The most common is that they are obtained from beef tissue, as indicated by a 2019 study.

According to data available, the marine origin is one of the most valued, since it has less pollutants and rarely causes inconveniences.

However, this compound is also classified according to its form of presentation. From that point of view, we find two:

Pre-made drinks: They extract collagen from animal source, turn it into powder, and then mix it with liquids. Sold as collagen drinks.

They extract collagen from animal source, turn it into powder, and then mix it with liquids. Sold as collagen drinks. Powder Although they come in powder form, they are considered liquid collagen because they are used by dissolving them in hot or cold water or another infusion.

Collagen powder to prepare in infusions is also considered liquid, as it will be consumed that way.

What is liquid collagen used for?

Many wonder why if the human body produces collagen, it is necessary to take it from external sources. The point is that from the age of 20 a process of reduction in the natural production of protein begins.

Upon reaching 40 years of age, about 1% of this component is lost per year. Therefore, liquid collagen and other similar supplements are means to replace the natural one.

Properties and benefits of liquid collagen

Liquid collagen appears to offer some benefits. Although there is not abundant conclusive research in this regard, there are some specific studies.

Positive effects on skin health

This is perhaps the most valued benefit of liquid collagen. A small study carried out with 72 women and published in 2019 showed promising results. After ingesting liquid collagen for 12 weeks, skin elasticity, hydration and density improved.

There are other similar studies that produced similar results. They are not considered entirely reliable as they have been sponsored by the same manufacturers of the products.

Joint pain reduction

Although this aspect is also under investigation, it is believed that liquid collagen could reduce joint pain in people with osteoarthritis and similar conditions.

Strengthening the bones

Administration of the supplement, along with vitamin D and calcium, would be effective in strengthening bones in people with osteoporosis. As in the other cases, the evidence not conclusive yet.

Would help you lose weight

As such, liquid collagen does not help you lose weight. However, this compound was found to promote feelings of fullness for longer. This will make you less hungry.

Possible risks

In most cases, liquid collagen is well tolerated. However, there are people in whom it could cause an allergic reaction. This occurs when there is a prior sensitivity to the sources from which collagen is extracted, such as shellfish.

On the other hand, cases of liquid collagen production from contaminated sources have been reported. This is the case of the use of fish that have mercury or lead in their interior.

Therefore, it is very important to purchase liquid collagen from safe brands. This can be consulted with the doctor.

Collagen can come from contaminated sources. You have to verify the brand that is acquired.

How to use liquid collagen?

The most advisable thing is to consult with the doctor so that he indicates which is the product to be purchased. This professional will also take into account the needs and health status of each person.

The usual thing is that a dose of between 12 to 15 grams per day is recommended. It is taken on an empty stomach, dissolved in water, orange juice or a smoothie. It is also possible to take it at night.

It is estimated that, at a minimum, it should be ingested continuously for 3 months. From then on, you can continue taking it without interruption for as long as required or desired.

Liquid collagen supplements are not the only sources of this substance. In natural foods it can also be found. Red meat, as well as chicken, salmon, octopus, mussels, and oysters contain it.

Supplements are clearly an interesting option, but more research is needed to find out if they actually add as much as claimed. Time will tell.

It might interest you …