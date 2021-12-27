Enola Holmes is working on its sequel, which is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2022.

After the success of Enola Holmes, Netflix is ​​working on a second movie in history. In this way, viewers will meet again with the youngest sister of the most famous family of detectives. In the title role, we will meet again with Millie Bobby Brown. Also, Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes. The director in charge of this new film is Harry Bradbeer.

Enola Holmes’ first film adapted the book The Case of the Missing Marquis. Therefore, its sequel is expected to continue the order of the saga and adapt the second novel; which would be The case of the left-handed lady. This follows the protagonist in the search for Lady Cecily Alistair, a woman who has disappeared. However, the Netflix team could take some liberties and choose the book they liked the most from the series The Adventures of Enola Holmes.

Who will be in the cast?

Of course, the second part of Enola Holmes will feature Millie Bobby Brown. Fans of this film will once again see Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudora, the mother of the main siblings. Also returning will be Susan Wokoma as Edith, Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrada and Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury. At the moment, it was not confirmed if Sam Claflin will play Mycroft Holmes, the older brother of the protagonist.

With Jack Thorne as a screenwriter, the second film welcomes David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss. As for its release date, Netflix has not yet released information about it. It is estimated to arrive sometime in 2022. The film is currently in full swing in London, although Henry Cavill has already finished filming his scenes.