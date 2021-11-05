The banana is a widely consumed and very popular fruit that can offer us, above all, carbohydrates. Therefore, we tell you all about the carbohydrates of the banana: what is its quantity and quality.

Banana and hydrates: the more ripe, the more sugars

Among all the fresh fruits that we can taste, the banana is among those with the highest proportion of carbohydrates provides, offering around a 22% of this nutrient.

Of the total carbohydrates that a banana can offer, about half are natural sugars or simple hydrates easily assimilated in the body, which are accompanied by quality nutrients such as fiber, substances with a prebiotic effect, potassium, B vitamins, magnesium and a minimum of proteins.

When the banana is unripe or green most of its carbohydrates are starch and thus, this fruit becomes difficult to digest and very satiating, but it can even be indigestible due to the high proportion of resistant starch.

On the contrary, as the mature fruit its percentage of natural sugars increases and the proportion of resistant starch is reduced. In this way, a very ripe banana can be used to sweeten preparations and it is advisable to combine it with other ingredients such as eggs or dairy products, to reduce the absorption rate of its simple hydrates.

The banana It is a fruit with a high proportion of carbohydrates, but they are of excellent quality for our body and therefore, we recommend choosing a specimen at its right point of maturation and not very mature, reserving the latter to healthily sweeten preparations.

If we choose a banana at its right point of ripeness, its hydrates will be complex above all and therefore, your glycemic index will be medium to low; While if we choose a very ripe banana, its glycemic index will be high due to the high proportion of sugars or hydrates that are easily assimilated. Due to the aforementioned, it is always advisable to reserve these specimens to sweeten or prepare sweet dishes together with other ingredients with proteins and fiber that reduce the glycemic response.

In Vitónica | 19 banana recipes that prove it helps you eat healthier

Image | Jumpstory