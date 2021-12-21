Currently, the consumption of content has taken most of our time, since we are constantly interacting and consuming series, movies, documentaries and a long etc. In this digital native age, streaming technology and services have become very popular, to the point of coexisting many of them from different companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, among many others. They all have a common pattern, a subscription business model that has forced most application and service developers to opt for the same model. Why? Well, for its effectiveness in offering constant Premium content so that the user does not cancel their subscription.

But nevertheless, today there are few services that can be used for free, always having to opt for certain days of tests and then having to take out the credit card and pay the value specifically. Fortunately, there is a completely free streaming platform, which generates high-quality content. Its name is Pluto TV, and it offers really interesting content without paying absolutely nothing.

What is Pluto TV?

In very simple words, Pluto TV is a streaming service for series, movies, documentaries and a long catalog, willing to satisfy different needs and tastes. This service is part of the large conglomerate ViacomCBS Networks, which also owns the Paramount + payment service. The particularity of this platform is that in order to be financed and be free for users, there is advertising through its channels and content.

The operation of the platform is quite simple, since without having to register previously or anything like that, you enter the Web page and automatically plays content from a specific channel. The platform has different thematic channels, be it children’s, MTV, Nickelodeon, Movies, etc. These they work very similar to traditional television, with a certain schedule for certain programs that change through advertising.

Jointly, has content on demand from the different channels, where we can (like other services) choose particularly what we want to see, advance it, pause it and save it. In this way, we can create playlists with what we have yet to see, thus facilitating the process of having to be searching and entering the content.

Pluto TV itself is defined as: “Free TV on all your favorite devices. Watch the television you love. Download now to enjoy movies, series, TV shows, reality shows, kids and much more, selected by people who love entertainment. Stream a wide variety of TV shows, series, and movies for free 24/7 with a linear, on-demand TV experience. All its content has advertising breaks ”.

Where can I use Pluto TV?

Fortunately and thinking of all users, the developers have brought the platform to a large number of compatible devices, so that the television and content experience is as immersive and faithful as possible to the needs of each person.

On mobile devices and tablets: Pluto TV has an easy and intuitive application, with a clean and straightforward design that works really well. It is available for download on both Android and iOS mobiles, being very universal.

Pluto TV has an easy and intuitive application, with a clean and straightforward design that works really well. It is available for download on both Android and iOS mobiles, being very universal. Smart TV: Available for LG TVs with webOS system and Samsung with Tizen system.

Available for LG TVs with webOS system and Samsung with Tizen system. Chromecast: Fully functional for the Google device, being a receiver of the smartphone signal.

Fully functional for the Google device, being a receiver of the smartphone signal. Android TV: All new devices that include the Google TV operating system will be compatible with the application.

All new devices that include the Google TV operating system will be compatible with the application. Consoles : Pluto TV is also available for our beloved Xbox consoles, as well as PlayStation.

: Pluto TV is also available for our beloved Xbox consoles, as well as PlayStation. Amazon Fire TV : The device par excellence of the giant Amazon is also compatible with the platform’s application.

: The device par excellence of the giant Amazon is also compatible with the platform’s application. Apple TV: Similar to iPhones and iPads, Apple’s TV playback device also has support for the app.

Similar to iPhones and iPads, Apple’s TV playback device also has support for the app. Roku: The great little giant of content players is compatible with the platform, obtaining easy and fast access.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.