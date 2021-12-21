Surely Asturians and Galicians do not find it difficult to imagine themselves at the table at sea ​​urchin. Mainly the former, very used to enjoying them in cider houses. A classic of Asturian cuisine where the oricio (that’s what they call it) is a very protagonist in the cold months.

It is from autumn to winter when it reaches the tables in full, where its iodized flavor, slightly sweet and with a very subtle bitter touch, delights many diners. Not very graceful in appearance, once opened the only thing we eat from it are their tongues, whose slightly dense texture and jelly is a delicacy for many.

And no, we are not only talking about Spanish or Cantabrian cuisine, but also international cuisine. In fact, that marine profile dazzles the Japanese. Reason why it is usual find it in Japanese cuisine.

Raw, as usual, but also in simple preparations where brings that marine touch, The sea urchin is a temptation that demands very cold waters and which, if we dare, we can get a lot out of it at home.

For this, we have the tricks that it gives us Roberto Limas, executive chef of 99 Sushi Bar, one of the most important references in Japanese cuisine in our country, who will tell us how to use the hedgehog.

What is the sea urchin

When we talk about sea urchin we mean the Paracentrotus lividus, although there are other species, not present in our things, with which it can be confused. This is the case of the watery hedgehog (Echinus esculentus), present on the European Atlantic coasts, or the white urchin (Loxechinus albus), which inhabits the Pacific coasts.

Our Paracentrotus thus belongs to the echinoderm family, where it shares distant ‘relatives’ with the Espardeñas, for example. We are talking about an animal with a spherical shape, between five and seven centimeters in diameter, characterized by being covered with spikes.

The smallest of these thorns are poisonous, serving the hedgehog as a defense, although some fish and certain marine mammals such as seals can consume them without problem.

It inhabits the seabed, at a depth of between three and 30 meters, moving in small jumps during the season looking for cooler waters. Its internal structure is full of small tubes, filled with water, which externally end in small feet that allow it to move, as if they were suction cups.

Despite appearing hermetically closed, the sea urchin has a mouth on the underside, provided with numerous and strong teeth, protected within the framework and with which it feeds, mainly on algae, plankton and small mollusks like mussels or arthropods like snails.

Its color ranges from green, dark brown or purple, so the shades are not a guarantee of better or worse quality. Regarding weight, we can consider a good hedgehog one that is around 50 grams in weight, although the edible part barely accounts for 20% of the total.

Capture areas and the best season

According to the Mapama, the sea urchin is found throughout the Spanish coast, in addition to the Mediterranean basin and the Moroccan coast, although its Gastronomic relevance is very uneven.

In fact, it is an animal that has been overfished, which is why the biological closures of the hedgehog are important. In our country, its best season coincides with autumn and winter, when the hedgehog is at its peak, an animal that prefers cold waters.

For this reason, it is common for the Cantabrian ports to be the preferred ports for their commercialization, where Asturias has played an important role for years. Now, however, are the Galician seafood those that catch the most tons of sea urchin per year.

In any case, from the beginning of October until the last days of winter, When the water begins to warm, these are the best times to fish and enjoy this delicacy.

It is in this season when, in addition to being consumed fresh, it is also fished for canning. They are frequently baptized as hedgehog roe or as caviar of horsetail, a concept that makes sense because the edible parts (called tongues) are really the gonads (the female reproductive system) of the animal.

Nutritional properties and benefits

Despite being a shellfish, we cannot claim that the nutritional virtues of the sea urchin are exceptionally valuable. First because it is an expensive animal, which is why we would need a lot of quantity to consider it important, but mainly because it is not especially nutritious.

Around 10% of its edible weight corresponds to proteins, while it has a small amount of carbohydrates (6% of its edible weight), in addition to have practically no saturated fat, although it also has a very low percentage of unsaturated fats (around 2%).

Like other fish and shellfish, it contains a number of interesting minerals such as potassium, sodium or calcium, but, as we say, in quantities that are insufficient taking into account the type of consumption that is made of the sea urchin.

Tips for choosing and buying sea urchins

Roberto Limas, executive chef of the Japanese fine dining restaurant chain 99 Sushi Bar, gives us his guidelines for buying fresh sea urchin. “It must weigh, that it is solid, that when you have it in your hand you will notice that it is not empty,” he explains.

“A hedgehog weighing about fifty grams in total is already a good hedgehog. It must be like when you take a walnut and You notice that it is not empty. More than looking at the size, you have to look at the specific weight and check that it is firm, “he clarifies.

“As with other seafood, it should be hydrated, slightly damp, not give a feeling of dull or soft, but with smoothness, “he points out. As in other products such as mussels, it is also important that the hedgehog is not broken.

“In any case, if we buy them fresh, it should be to consume as soon as possible. At most one day in the fridge, but no more “, this chef specifies that during the season he serves a kilo of sea urchin every two days.

“On the outside, really, the only way to know if the hedgehog is okay is by weight. When you pick it up, it should be like a coconut, let the water be heard a little, a sign that you will be well hydrated. It doesn’t have to feel like soup, but it does sound like a little water, “he clarifies.

Now open, if we are that lucky, we will see that “languages ​​vary from orange to tile brown“, for which Roberto Limas emphasizes that” they are always bright colors and that it shows that the animal is hydrated “.

How to clean and prepare sea urchins at home

Although it is usual for hoteliers like Roberto that the hedgehog already arrives clean and with the tongues served, at home we can also do it. “You only need a cloth and a strong scissors, like the one you would use to cut chicken bones, “he says.

In addition, it explains an important nuance in the cut. “It opens in the middle, but horizontally, never vertically. You have to put the scissors in the mouth of the hedgehog and you cut with it carefully making the route of the circumference “, he clarifies.

“Once open, you take out the languages ​​it brings, which are five and they really are the roe, with a tweezers or a spoon very delicately because they break easily, and you can use it for whatever you want, “he synthesizes.

What should a sea urchin taste like

The sea urchin is not really cooked, but consumed raw. “Directly with a spoon from its shell, but then there are more options if we don’t want to consume it like this, “he clarifies.” In addition, it is a flavor and texture that not everyone likes, “he is sincere.

But what should a sea urchin taste like? “Must have a iodized flavor, but not salty like that of the oyster, and it must have a bit of bitterness and a bit of sweet, “he replies.

As for the size, it is clear to him. “Neither too big nor too small. If it is large, it is usually more bitter; if it is small, something more bland because it has not had time to develop “, he clarifies.

The sea urchin sashimi served at 99 Sushi Bar.

Also, the taste will depend on many factors. “The Hedgehog should not taste musty, or that moldy damp aftertaste, and it should be balanced in bitter and sweet. In addition, the texture matters, because it must be like a cream “, he emphasizes.

A slightly grainy profile, that is felt with the tongue, is another of the keys of the sea urchin. In addition, he remarks that the flavor changes a lot due to small factors: “that it is not in season, that it is too hot, that there has been a storm … There are many causes that alter the taste of the hedgehog,” he confesses.

To understand the texture, he exemplifies: “In the mouth, when you put the palate and tongue together, it should be undone and not be mealy. Almost like a bound cream when you put it in your mouth “, he relates about this little explosion of flavor.

How to cook sea urchins at home

Beyond eat it raw, the best option to avoid complications, the sea urchin can be enjoyed even with small seasonings. For example, adding a drop of cider or a slightly pungent white wine to the shell, it works well with a Sherry wine or an Albariño.

That iodized profile and texture is what makes it very valid in Japanese cuisine. In the case of 99 Sushi Bar They prepare it in two ways. “On the one hand, like topping for the gunkan [una pieza de sushi vertical, envuelta en alga] or for a sashimi, directly on the rice, “he explains.

The other, very tempting, It is in a tempura. “We wrap the sea urchin meat in a shiso sheet, put it in a very light tempura and then freeze. During the service it is fried and you do not see the sea urchin tongue but you notice that flavor and that texture”, illustrates about one of their best sellers.

Sea urchin and shiso leaf tempura and 99 Sushi Bar space at the Eurobuilding hotel in Madrid.

“At 99 Sushi Bar it is a product that is asked a lot from us and we have many clients who they ask us to notify them as we receive it “, he confesses. Along with this, many other preparations that, more domestic, we could carry out.

“It can be used to add a touch of the sea to practically anything,” he begins. “You can give it that marine flavor to a sauce, to a fish soup, to a seafood ragout or simply as a garnish, for example on a sea bass, “he says.

“In sauces, for example, leave that aftertaste. For hot cooking, as in a green sauce, at the end you add the hedgehog and the flavor multiplies”, he suggests with a nuance: “not integrate it from the beginning, that has the least cooked or boiled possible. You add it out of the fire and you hit it with the rod or you grind it, so that those little spots remain that I like because they have texture, “he alludes to that grainy nuance.

“Also in rice dishes, risottos, pasta, really wherever you want to put a marine touch at the end, even with a white meat it would go well. Besides, you don’t need a large amount, a hedgehog or two would be enough“, according to his words, to change the tone of the plate.

