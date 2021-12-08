In recent years we have seen a great evolution in wireless headphones and sound systems, with better connections, higher audio quality, and innovative features that help us on a day-to-day basis. One of them is active noise cancellation, or ANC, which is usually included especially in mid-range and high-end Bluetooth headphones.

In this article we will focus on explaining what this technology is and how it works that has saved so many lives when listening to music outside our home.

What is active noise cancellation?

Improving sound insulation has always been one of the main objectives in sound systems. With regard to headphones, those with a more hermetic design through different techniques, such as quality ear pads, or a structure more adapted to our ears, usually offer good isolation. Nevertheless, the techniques mentioned are ‘passive’, minimizing the impact of ambient noise through the design of the headphones.

One of the most demanded features of wireless headphones is ‘Active noise cancellation’, which through a series of procedures, where both hardware and software come into play, allows to minimize noise from our surroundings as much as possible, to focus solely on the content we are listening to at the time. Its operation is based on the wave interference theory.

How does active noise cancellation work?



Image: Tom Connell

Active noise cancellation is a proof that the superposition principle of the wave theory holds. It states that when two or more waves hit a point, the total wave is defined as the vector sum of all incident waves. In this way, an artificial wave can be created through what is known as destructive interference, which aims to develop a phase wave opposite to the signal we receive, and that in this way, the result of its sum is zero.

In practice, the total wave that originates from this opposing signal is not totally null, but it manages to greatly attenuate the external noise that passes through our ears. The effectiveness of the ANC will depend on the quality of the system that is incorporated into the headphones.





To pick up external noise, the headphones make use of all microphones. This information is vital for the system to recognize what noise it must ‘cancel out’ to continue its work and thus generate an opposite phase wave. This wave is generated by an independent electronic circuit, in charge of analyzing the information from this external noise. The most advanced ANC headphones feature a dedicated processor to carry out these functions.

The effectiveness of headphones with active noise cancellation will be even more noticeable in low and constant frequencies, such as the noise of an airplane engine, car, train, or the hum of computer equipment and fans, among others. The system can reduce the noise level by more than 25 or 30 dB. In addition, this system, together with passive cancellation techniques, such as good pads, will achieve a great sound isolation as a whole.

Having good headphones with active noise cancellation also means that we can listen to music, a podcast, or any other content, without the need to turn up the volume and thus damage our hearing, since they will be responsible for reducing external noise.

Today, for both on-ear and in-ear wireless headphones, we also have mobile applications that include as a feature the activation and deactivation of this function. In addition, in some models we can find an intelligent behavior of this characteristic, increasing or decreasing the cancellation according to the conditions in which we find ourselves.

Drawbacks of active noise cancellation

Although we have discussed all the benefits of these systems, active noise cancellation it also has a number of drawbacks worth mentioning.

It must be taken into account that, generally, using the active noise cancellation system of our headphones consumes more battery. As a recommendation, it would be ideal to use the system only when we really need it, and not always have it activated. Thus, the battery of our wireless headphones will suffer less.

Another point that generates the most debate is the quality of the sound. And it is that sometimes, activating noise cancellation creates signal imperfections, causing the quality of the sound itself to be altered. In some systems, activating noise cancellation amplifies the bass so that noise cancellation goes a little more unnoticed.

Depending on the headphones we choose, the decrease in sound quality will be more or less noticeable. In the end, It will depend on us what we consider best in our day to day, whether good insulation, or better sound quality.

Without a doubt, the most obvious drawback is in our pockets. And is that those headphones that have an active noise cancellation system, will generally be more expensive. Depending on its effectiveness, the price will be more or less increased.

For example, today, some options that we can find in the mid-range of the market and that include this active noise cancellation technology are models such as the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Apple AirPods Max, or the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 , among others.

