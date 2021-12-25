It executes in web-based devices that use essential educational apps and with simpler configurations, since some can be done and others are not possible. At, Microsoft Office 365 it is already pre-installed. Although it does not have its Microsoft Store app store, in addition to the apps installed by default, third-party applications will be allowed if you want to send your own, something that we will tell you later how you can do it. The goal is for students to be able to study as efficiently as possible, without distractions and with optimal resources for education.

Windows 11 SE is a company operating system designed to use at school , in classes or in the educational environment in general. It is a tool designed for teachers who want a simple environment away from distractions for students, and also for school IT administrators who want devices that are easy to deploy, manage and secure and adapt well to the changing conditions of the school year. It can be managed from the cloud with Intune for Education, although it also lacks some Windows 11 features.

What is it and for whom is it intended?

We reveal to you what it is Difference from Windows 11 , what are the applications that can be installed, how you can ask to use your own programs and we will tell you how it is possible to achieve it. Although we anticipate that it has been designed for use in schools and education.

It will look with new default Bloom colorful wallpaper and changes to the how apps are presented. In addition, it updates silently so that it does not disturb you while you are working with it. You will be able to do this outside of school hours so as not to interrupt during classes.

How it differs from Windows 11

Only taking into account that it has been specifically designed for a purpose will we know that, although you can share similarities to Windows 11 it also has important differences. Therefore, we are going to comment on what are the main differentiating characteristics that we must take into account and why they make the operating system for education.

Characteristics

Windows 11 SE is a version of the operating system designed specifically for the educational field. It is designed so that it can be adapted to the school needs of children, for their part changing, avoiding distractions unnecessary. Applications will open only in full screen mode, with the possibility of using up to 2 apps at the same time. There are only 2 layouts in which 2 apps can be displayed at the same time. It has no widgets to avoid distractions and setup is much easier.

The main features that it has and it differs from other versions of Windows are several, starting with that it is designed to little powerful computersas it has been optimized to work with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Only manufacturers can install it on specific equipment for education. Teams will connect on the cloud, so that outside of school you can only work Without connection. At school, everything done can be synchronized through OneDrive.

Will include Edge with the default Chrome extensions so that they can be used without problems. In addition, automatic backup copies of the documents will be made. Another remarkable feature is that it comes with several applications includedFurthermore, only the apps decided by the school’s ICT administrators can be installed. In addition, it is designed to consume less battery and that teams have autonomy throughout the day.

Applications

Windows 11 SE comes with several applications included default as Office, OneNote and Teams, designed for the school and initially only in English, although more may be installed within those that are allowed and whenever so decided by the school’s ICT staff.

Among the apps that you can run with the Intune for Education portal we highlight:

Chrome

Dragon assistant

Dragon Professional individual

e-Speaking Voice and Speech recognition

NaturalReader

Jaws for Windows

Kite Student Portal

NextUp Talker

NonVisual Desktop Access

Read and Write

SuperNova Magnifier & Screen Reader

SuperNova Magnifier & Speech

Text Aloud

Zoom

Zoomtext Fusion by AiSquared

ZoomText Magnifier / Reader

The Applications that run in a browser, such as progressive web applications (PWA) and web apps, can be run without changes or limitations. Not so with those that require installation, in which it will fail if tried. You can talk to Microsoft to enable them.

Likewise, anyone at the school can submit an application for add your own applications here logging in with the school account as user@contoso.edu. Nap meet requirements, the company will work with the independent software vendor to test it, and when it is ready, Microsoft will be updated. It would be added to Intune for Education and you have to assign it to your devices to start using it.

How is it obtained

One of the main differences with respect to other operating systems is that it is only available pre-installed in OEM devices (original equipment manufacturer). It installs the operating system and makes the devices available for purchase by schools and in education.

Therefore, you can use it if in the children’s school they acquire Windows SE devices or if you buy Microsoft Surface with the operating system already installed. The first team to arrive with him is the Surface Laptop SE, computer with 11.6-inch HD TFT LCD panel with Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor and 4 or 8 GB of RAM with 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, as well as webcam and battery with autonomy up to 16 hours.

It may see in models from Acer, Dell, Asus, Lenovo and other brands in AMD and Intel processors, but only the less powerful and designed for this type of use. It is not optimized for the general public, but for education, so It will only be sold to companies and educational centers for computers of different brands with basic specifications.