What is hysterical bolus or balloon and how to eliminate it?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

We have all experienced a lumpy feeling in our throats. Today we explain what it is due to and how it can be treated.

Reviewed and approved by the doctor Diego Pereira the 02 December, 2021. Last update: 02 December, 2021

The hysterical balloon, also known as pharyngeal globe, balloon sensation or just like lump in throat, is a very common condition. At the time it was described by Hippocrates more than 2,500 years ago and since then hundreds of hypotheses have emerged about what causes it and how it can be treated.

Although it is popularly known as hysterical balloonThe truth is that it is a wrong term in terms of its etiology. In its early days it was thought to be caused by menopause or related to hysteria. It wasn’t until 1968 that Malcomson he coined the medical term with which we know it today: pharyngeal globe. Let’s see everything about him.

Characteristics of the hysterical bolus or balloon

Hysterical balloon is a persistent or intermittent sensation of having a foreign body in the throat. It is usually painless, although it does feel uncomfortable. It can hinder people’s speech, prevent them from eating food and even condition the breathing process.

Despite being a recognized condition for more than two thousand years, in reality very little is known about it. Some researchers they point out that up to 45% of the population suffers from it at some point in their life. It can last for days, weeks, months, or years and come back intermittently after it has been treated.

By antonomasia it is also known as a lump in the throat, a term that describes very well the sensation of the patients. In any case, the important thing is that it is a sensation, not a manifestation. That is, patients with hysterical balloon do not have swelling or inflammation in the throat; even if they feel like it.

However, this is not to say that the hysterical bolus is explained only from psychological perspectives. There are many causes of a lump in the throat that have been reported as possible culprits for the symptoms.

Causes of hysterical bolus or balloon

Before presenting the causes of the pharyngeal globe, you should know that there is no consensus among specialists on the etiology of the condition. This remains a mystery, and the disparity of the cases does not help to unravel what is hidden behind it. Following at all times the evidence, we can highlight the following conditions.

1. Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a chronic condition that, without treatment, can lead to various health conditions.

I agree with you specialists, up to 26.7% of cases of pharyngeal balloon are due to gastroesophageal or laryngopharyngeal reflux. In fact, it was Malcomson himself who first reported this association in his patients (he found a relationship of 60%).

Although there is no unanimity on this, it is clear that gastroesophageal reflux disease plays an important role in developing the lump in the throat. It is not known why it occurs, although hypotheses suggest irritation and direct inflammation from reflux.

2. Esophageal motor disorders

Some experts and researchers point out that some cases may be related to esophageal motor disorders. In fact, the evidence indicates that up to 64% of patients with balloon sensation manifest certain abnormalities in esophageal manometry. Among these, 29% correspond to esophageal motility disorders.

That is, some dysfunctions or alterations in the esophagus can trigger the sensation of the pharyngeal balloon. The relationship is most evident when the patient develops dysphagia and chest pain, two classic symptoms of disorders of this type.

3. Abnormal function of the upper esophageal sphincter

On the other hand, we also find studies and research who associate the hysterical balloon with an elevated pressure of the esophageal sphincter. This condition is rare, although it is common within esophageal sphincter anomalies (with a 55% prevalence, according to the evidence).

Higher than normal pressure in this area can mimic the feeling of a lump in the throat, as well as all the reported symptoms of this condition. In this sense, there are cases of hysterical balloon they have been treated through injections of botulinum toxin directly into the upper esophageal sphincter.

4. Psychological disorders

The power of the mind over the body is vast. For this reason, managing anxiety or stress is important to reduce the symptoms of the hysterical balloon.

As we have pointed out, psychological disorders can also explain some cases of hysterical ballooning. In fact, and following the evidence, most patients report emotional events before an exacerbation or onset of the balloon sensation.

Stress, anxiety, depression, neurotic episodes and other psychological ailments are related to the development of the lump in the throat. Anything that causes intense emotions can trigger cases of this type.

These are the most frequent causes of hysterical balloon, although of course we can review many more. So that you know some of them we leave them in the following list:

Thyroid diseases.

Inflammatory diseases (pharyngitis, chronic sinusitis, tonsillitis and others).

Hypertrophy of the base of the tongue.

Laryngopharyngeal tumors.

Throat cancer.

Heterotopic gastric mucosa in the cervical esophagus.

Treatment for hysterical bolus or balloon

As you can imagine, there is no standard treatment for the hysterical balloon. Since its causes are not known, doctors cannot determine a way to counteract the sensation. This is why it may take months and even years for the patient to find relief from symptoms.

What you should do is consult with a specialist and try to rule out any of the above conditions. It takes time and a lot of patience during the diagnostic process so you don’t lose hope. Once a possible trigger is found, treatment can be started targeting that specific condition.

Even though there is no way to treat the hysterical balloon, we cannot fail to point out the results of speech therapy. According to some researchers, the exercises of this therapy have been effective for some patients.

We invite you to try them, although always with moderation regarding the results. Habits like quitting smoking, lowering your voice tone, swallowing slowly, and drinking plenty of water can help you get a sense of relief.

It might interest you …