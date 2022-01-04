What is Hellenistic philosophy?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Hellenistic philosophy is a current of thought originating in ancient Greece. It was composed of various philosophical schools that broke with the philosophical tradition of Plato and Aristotle.

Last update: 04 january, 2022

Hellenistic philosophy it is a school of thought that took place in Ancient Greece. His period ranges from the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC to the invasion of Macedonia by the Romans in 148 BC.

During this stage, the Greek cities lose their sovereignty, so that Athens ceases to be the cultural, political and commercial center of the Mediterranean. In this way, city-states give way to Hellenistic monarchies; a situation of political instability occurs and the differences between social classes are accentuated.

Given these circumstances, a current of thought arises marked by an opposition to the Aristotelian high school and the Platonic academy. For most of the philosophers of the time prioritized practical conduct, as well as individual and social well-being, over metaphysical study.

Main characteristics of Hellenistic philosophy

Hellenistic philosophy is composed of several schools that, although they do not share the same postulates, have common features among them. That is why it is classified as a defined current of thought.

Here are its main features:

Hellenistic philosophy has a greater interest in individual happiness and personal security , instead of looking for a universal truth.

, instead of looking for a universal truth. This current of thought seeks security, taking as a reference the unalterable laws of nature and the cosmos. For it, a new physics and a new ethics are elaborated naturalistic and cosmopolitan in character.

naturalistic and cosmopolitan in character. Scientific thinking focuses on applied and specialized knowledge. That is, the philosophers of the Hellenistic period are interested in solving specific problems, rather than a comprehensive understanding of the universe.

A new kind of action-based philosophy appears: philosophy as therapy.

In Hellenistic philosophy the concept of man. Aristotle conceived it as a civic animal, since its realization was linked to the self-sufficiency of the cops. But the polis sunk, man began to conceive himself as a social animal , because his realization now was in himself, in being part of humanity and nature.

, because his realization now was in himself, in being part of humanity and nature. As metaphysics took a back seat, the philosopher is not only someone who knows, but also knows how to live.

With the fall of abstract thought, philosophy began to divide into three specific branches: ethics, physics, and logic.

Schools of Hellenistic Philosophy

As we have already said, Hellenistic philosophy is characterized by the emergence of different schools, in which there are many mutual influences, but also many controversies. Let’s see some of them.

Cynicism

Cynicism was a philosophical school that emerged during the 4th century BC. C. in ancient Greece. Among other things, defended that happiness was found in a simple life and harmonious with nature.

For cynicism, the human being carries in himself the necessary elements to be happy. Therefore, they reject riches and any form of material concern. The man with the least needs was the freest and the happiest.

Its main thinkers are Antisthenes, Diogenes of Sinope, Crates of Thebes, Hyparchy, Menippus of Gadara, and Demetrius the cynic.

Cynicism does not prioritize possessions. On the contrary, it postulates that happiness is in austerity.

Cyrenaic school

Founded in the 5th century BC, it was a current that focused on ethical issues. For the Cyrenaics, good is identified with pleasure, although this should be understood as spiritual pleasure.

As for his theory of knowledge, the Cyrenaics defended that it was subjectivist (typical of the individual) and sensualist (obtained through the senses).

Its main representatives are Aristipo, Ptolemy of Ethiopia, Antipater of Cyrene, Aristippus the Younger, Theodore the Atheist and Hegesias of Cyrene.

Epicureanism

Epicureanism is a philosophical doctrine originated in the 4th century BC. C. in Greece and Rome. He defended that happiness was obtained through the intelligent satisfaction of pleasures. Understanding happiness as the absence of pain or any type of affliction (such as hunger, sexual tension, boredom)

The main thinkers of this movement were Epicurus, Metrodoro de Lámpsaco, Hermarco de Mitilene, Amafanio, Cacio, Zenón de Sidón, Filodemo de Gadara, Lucrecio, Adriano and Diogenes de Oinoanda.

Stoicism

Stoicism was a philosophical doctrine founded in 311 BC It affirmed that all reality It had to be studied from three disciplines:

Its main exponents are Zeno of Citio, Ariston of Chios, Cleantes, Chrysippus of Soli, Zeno of Tarsus, Panecio of Rhodes, Posidonio, Marco Tulio Cicero, Epictetus, Seneca and Marco Aurelio.

Pyrrhonic skepticism

Pyrrhonism or skeptical school was founded in the 3rd century BC by Pyrrho. This current had as its principle question everything that could be considered true.

His goal was to reach the ataraxia (to be mentally unflappable), which is achieved through epoch (suspension of judgment) on non-obvious matters (i.e. matters of belief).

Its main thinkers were Pyrrho, Timon the Silographer, Enesidemus and the Sixth Empiricist.

Neoplatonism

Neoplatonism was a philosophical doctrine that sought to unite the philosophy of Plato with that of Aristotle, Pythagoras, Zenon de Citio and oriental mysticism. His thought extended well into the Middle Ages and his main thinkers were Plotinus, Porphyry, Iamblichus and Hypatia.

The Neoplatonists tried to reconcile the ideas of Aristotle and Plato.

Hellenistic philosophy in context

As we can see, Hellenistic philosophy originated as a consequence of the political and cultural changes that took place in ancient Greece, after the death of Alexander the Great. In addition, this current is characterized by breaking with the philosophical tradition of Plato and Aristotle. From there to whatever considered a thought movement with its own defining characteristics.

It might interest you …