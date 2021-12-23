What is Hawkeye's post-credit scene about?

The post-credit scene could not be absent in Hawkeye, although this time Marvel Studios presented a surprise for families on the eve of the Christmas holidays

One of the characteristics of the Marvel Studios films and series is the post-credits scene, either at the end of a tape, and now in the last episodes of each season, and in Hawkeye, the post-credits scene could not be absent.

On different occasions these scenes give us a little proof of what is coming for different characters, such as a solo movie or series, or they also advance us the realization of a sequel. This time around, what did Hawkeye’s post-credit scene give us?

The Heart of Broadway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

For the season finale of Hawkeye, the series presented a post-credits scene very different from what La Casa de las Ideas has accustomed us to.

As a holiday gift, Marvel Studios shared the main musical number for Rogers: The Musical, the fictional play that was featured in both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In this work a tribute to the life of Steve Rogers is made, although the only known act is the battle of New York, where the Avengers met for the first time.

Although it is a fictional work, Marvel Studios threw the house out the window in the production of this issue, where director Marc Shaiman is seen, who is responsible for successful works such as Hairspray.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye will also feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Fa Free as Kazi and Vincent D’Onofrio returns as the fearsome Kingpin.

The first season of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Marvel

