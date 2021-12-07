The bomb exploded on Monday, November 22. That day, with the budget negotiations Still without closing, the PNV carried out an agreement in the Table of Congress so that a week later a Proposal of Law that included reforming the current Law of Supra-autonomous Denominations of Origin would be debated in plenary session. At preamble to the proposal it advocated “the creation of a management entity of the denomination of said area without causing any rupture with the PDO under which it is protected and which it will continue to be united with the regulatory council of the same”. It also recommended “the modification of the framework for the exercise of the powers of control and management of PDOs of supra-autonomous territorial scope relating to land and facilities located in the territory of each Autonomous Community”.

That movement, classified by some media as “self determination“And” which in practice intends to give a new regulatory council of the exclusively Alava zone the complete management and control of the region “, shook the foundations of the oldest DO in Spain, founded in 1925. Comments such as” the PNV it has reactivated its objective of controlling the production of one of the most famous wines in the world from the Basque Country ”, they added more salt to the wound. It did not matter that Aitor Esteban, parliamentary spokesman for this party in congress, said at a press conference that: “It does not break anything as said, since the Rioja Denomination of Origin would continue to exist, but it also opens up to other models that work perfectly in other European countries ”.

Two days later, the nationalist party withdrew that Proposal of Law. Esteban had reached an agreement with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, to negotiate their demands outside of Congress. And he insisted: “We made the proposal knowing that there is a problem to put it on the table from a non-disruptive perspective. The PNV’s proposal was not to break the Rioja Denomination of Origin. ”

Before him political and media noise We wanted to speak with nine figures from the world of wine, linked to Rioja or not, so that they could express their vision of the matter.

Pedro Ballesteros, Master of Wine

Pedro Ballesteros He is an agronomist, Master in Viticulture and Enology from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and became a Master of Wine at the first attempt in 2010. He has just edited Understand wine. Almost everything they hadn’t told you about Spanish wines yet (Planet Gastro)

“I found out from the call from La Sexta, that they asked me for some evaluations. For me it was not a Big surprise, there has been movements by Rioja Alavesa for some time. What happens is that these actions do not seem to affect quality. They are not concerned. I insist, they have not dedicated a word to improving quality. One could have spoken of a minimum age of the vineyard, aging time, traceability, for example. If any measure or proposal is carried out, it must bring with it an improvement. And here I am not able to see it. Even though I don’t like it the whole case is tremendously politicized. And I’m afraid they will win and get split. If it is not this next year, it will be in two. I find it a shame because I consider it an intrusion”.

Santi Rivas, Decantado Collective

Santi Rivas is the person behind Colectivo Decantado and in charge of the proper use of the term winelover. Our RAE, to understand each other. He has returned this season with a new concept of talks about wines. A late night or day or noon, as he likes to say, that it will bring together some of the most interesting characters on the national scene over the next few weeks.

“For me, that it was a proposal from a political party, it was surprising. But because I am undocumented. More striking was that it was inside the negotiation of budgets. There have already been previous cases, there are Artadi, Corpinnat, Raventos … The truth is that I do not consider DO Rioja to be immobile, as I have heard some people say. I think i know have made some innovations, such as the inclusion of municipal wines, the qualification of a singular vineyard or the incorporation of subzones such as Rioja Oriental. And, finally, in a DO very different worlds coexist, from a vigneron, even those who put their wines on a shelf. What is clear is that there is a lot of hypocrisy. Also, that it will not rain to everyone’s liking always. What do I think is going to happen? That it will be inevitable that they leave. The boycott, if that happens, I see it more difficult. I don’t think it will happen ”.

Carmen Pérez, Villota winery

Carmen perez is the artisan of the wine behind the winery Villota. They just launched a new Rainforest, a fresh and young white with native varieties of the area such as Viura and Garnacha Blanca.

“I am receiving all the information that comes with some tension. I still don’t know how it could affect me as a Rioja Alavesa producer. I must say, in any case, that the noise was already inside the sector. Although I was quite skeptical. It is evident that the model has to be reviewed and that there must be a dialogue to deepen the causes of this discontent that exists. There is a representation of small wineries that we are not heard. On the other hand, I am very afraid that there may be a boycott to our products. Or that the export market is destabilized by movements of this type ”.

Fernando Ezquerro, president of the Regulatory Council of the DO Rioja

Fernando Ezquerro He is the new president of the Regulatory Council of DO Rioja, he was elected in July of this year.

“We are aware of everything. Already on the same day July 20, 2020, when the Law Proposal is presented, we decided to hold a meeting of the sector and oppose frontally against your possible interests. We believe that it is a particularly sensitive time and, therefore, we have also worked hard to make changes. We have spent more than six million on traceability control, for instance. It is a situation that the sector should solve and not become politicized in the way it has been done. For our part, we are listening to everyone and making decisions. I think that the DO is dynamic and that we advance as much as possible. We have taken care to value uniqueness and specificity, just like we have prosecuted labeling fraud. We don’t really know where this is going to take us, honestly. It is a political attack and this is how we analyze it”.

Marta Ortiz-Arce and Luis Güemes, Bodega 202

Marta Ortiz-Arce, responsible for marketing and sustainability of the Warehouse 202, and Luis Güemes, technical director and oenologist, are behind this unique project of garage winery, as they like to call themselves. This winter they have launched Ansa 2016 and Aistear 2016 in a collaboration with the artist Cesc Farré.

“We do not know what plan the Basque government has for Álava. We lack a lot of information. In truth, nobody has informed us of anything. Our position is that if this move at least helps what goes wrong to improve, welcome. We miss better labeling. For example, if one uses amphorae or cement eggs, it cannot be expressed in the labeling. We don’t want to be identified with traditional methods. The main obstacle is that DO Rioja lives anchored in tradition”.

Richi Arambarri, Vintae

Richi arambarri He is the owner of Vintae, where he joined at the age of 24. He is in charge of producing Lopez de Haro, classic wines with a finer profile, and The pact, an organic red from old vineyards in Riojan Sonsierra

“In Rioja we have always liked to whip ourselves. And we cannot ignore that Vega Sicilia, Mauro, Carlos Moro, Pago Carraovejas have come here. We have prestige. On the other hand, I think we still have to improve. We must be self-criticalBut never destroy a brand that previous generations have built. We cannot load the patrimony that are on both sides of the Ebro. We have built the Rioja brand together. My opinion is that we must give even more facilities. Without forgetting that in the last ten years, within the DO Rioja, more changes have been made than in its entire history above, which is now 96 years old. We must work along this line and let the Regulatory Council do it. What do you need more subzones? They are made. What should we improve the labeling? It gets better. And then we must look for fraud and be more flexible. We, from Vintae, we have joined singular vineyard. We feel like supporting the singularity. “

Telmo Rodriguez, independent winemaker

The winemaker, producer and promoter Telmo Rodriguez It is a real asset to the area. He is one of the creatives who has made the Rioja name achieve a status far beyond our borders. Just released Yjar 2017, a Rioja that has just joined The Place de Bourdeaux, one of the oldest and most prestigious markets in the world

“I am neither from the PNV, nor from the PP. I am from Irún, from the Republic of Bidasoa. And what has happened makes me ashamed. He has gotten along very badly and he has loved confuse public opinion. The first thing I should say is that The Rioja Regulatory Council does not represent me. This advice represents a generic Rioja, without nuances. The example of Bordeaux is clear, where he lives off fifty wineries, but sells millions of bottles. I think there is no talent and that is why they have tried to provoke. The independentistas have taken us away from the spotlight. And here the important thing is that talented wines do not have their place in the DO ”.

José Urtasún, Remírez de Ganuza

Jose Urtasún is the director of Remírez de Ganuza, probably one of the most demanded wineries abroad, with a careful, select and innovative profile, without losing the classicism. A unicorn, it is said. Their old vintages are priced at outrageous prices on the auction market. And the current ones fly from restaurants and select lines.

I received the news in a completely imprecise way. Too much noise has been generated and it has been politicized without any sense. Here the important thing is a technical approach. We must move away from politics and focus on the analysis from within the wine. There is a worldwide movement to focus on the local. Like a call to be more specific in labeling. For example, we just got a grand reserve target. And, in the main labeling, it was not allowed to detail the dimensions of the vineyard. They forced me to go on the back label. The regulations should be much more open and be more permissive with these types of changes. Like the information regarding the location of the winery and the vineyard, which in many cases is not the same. Everything should be more open ”.

Answers have been edited to be longer and clearer

