GoolZoom is an app that arises as a technological need, designed for the population of business-type users, in order to make it easier to locate and obtain the altitude and coordinates of the different places where you must move in your daily activities.

This platform provides a tool that gives you access to the various maps found on Google Maps and also in the land registry records relating to the different geographical locations of the urban planning of each city, in each country.

This app is used not only by experts but by anyone who requires locate records or the location history, as in Google Maps. Now if you want to know about this app here we will give you all the records from its functionality to how to download and much more.

GoolZoom What is it?

As usual, app developers seek every day to facilitate the way of carrying out their users’ life activities, so thinking about their su comfort and ease In order for these to be transferred to different places, they create the app called GoolZoom, a platform designed to give different geographic records accurately and quickly.

With this app you can search for locations such as: cadastre data, pharmacy, maps including historical ones, records of both rents and property sales, property prices per square meter, among other functionalities, which are useful for both the institutional, professional and business user, as well as the common public. Which brings us to the next point.

How does GoolZoom work?

It gives you the alternative of different maps, where you can choose a country and see all the location and cadastral information for this, by establishing coordinates.

It also gives you the option to search relevant information of a certain asset or real estate, such as: categorization of the land, whether or not it is allowed to build in a certain place. Finally, it offers you information if a certain area is: residential, rural, urban, which properties are being sold and their cost per square meter, among others.

What is GoolZoom and how to register and log in? – Easily

GoolZoom is emerging as a platform that you do not have to download, since you access it directly from your browser either on your pc or on your cell phone by entering the Web page de to register and log in in one of these 2 ways:

Sign up for free

Login without registering, in tools on the GoolZoom page, but the functions offered in this way are limited. No maps can be downloaded.

Pay in registering an account for free, In this way you will have more advantages and functionality of this platform. However, you cannot download or export all the maps, but with the screenshot trick you will be able to solve part of these problems, although of course the filters are a bit limited, just like the records that you will get from the cadastre or the properties.

Sign up for a payment plan

Enter by registering an account in a paid way, all the benefits of this platform are expanded 100% and you will have the filters and all the functions created for this platform without limitations.

For registration and login:

Enter the GoolZoom official page Look in the upper area where it says “get in” and click on it, if it is the first time you are entering then you must enter “register” follow the instructions on the screen for this purpose. Once the previous step has been completed, enter your email and password. Upon entering you will see your user profile, now you can make all modifications of the records you want; It is at this time that you decide if you stay with free registration or if you proceed to register in a plan; if you decide to sign up for a plan; the registration continues as follows.

To register via payment, enter from your profile where it says “Plan”, then press “Hire a plan” Choose from the options it offers you and indicate the payment method and that’s it.

Payment plans offered by GoolZoom

Advanced plan monthly payment

The professional monthly payment

And the daily income pay for 24 hours

Finally it can be said that the Goolzoom app it is a very popular platform among professional and business internet users, who seek to be informed about the various areas they require to move safely, quickly and with updated records related to the geolocation of different parts of the world.

What kind of data can I use GoolZoom with?

As we have mentioned before, GoolZoom allows us to count simultaneously with the maps that Google Maps offers us and also with all the cadastral information including the general direction of the cadastre.

To get the most out of this useful tool, we are going to show you the different data that you can use in GoolZoom.

Maps

With this option we can visualize Spain, and take a tour of it receiving the cadastral information of the parcels that we need. Within this section we have various options available including:

Color, transparent and Navarre cadastre.

Orthophotos Pnoa and Sigpac.

Zip codes.

District, census tracts and streets.

Topographic (Relief Historical Maps, IGN Topographic Maps).

Environment (Places that are protected, hydrographic and flooded areas).

Estate

This option it is very useful for real estate And for those who are looking for a flat, you can already find information on flats, which are for sale or rent.

Too has a search engine which allows you to do a specific search by delimiting said search through the following parameters.

Sale or rent.

Some specific point or search area.

Number of bedrooms it has.

Square meters of extension.

Euros per square meter.

Data

Here we will find information which we need to have certain knowledge, since to obtain all the data provided you have to know how to interpret them. The data that can be found are the following:

Housing (prices, appraisals, mortgages, sales, if it is new, if it is protected).

Land (Prices and sales).

Population (Register, growth, projection, income and unemployment).

Cadastre (Urban, rustic, holders, uses).

Other (example companies).

What is the importance of GoolZoom in the Cadastre area?

GoolZoom offers a cadastral viewer, this gives you cadastral information and makes the search much easier than through the official website. The information offered by the cadastral map is very important for many reasons, be it for the administration as well as for the technicians who have to enter it. Many times the other citizens are benefited when they need information either to know the surface that it occupies or to the limit of the property.

The cadastre allows obtaining evaluations as well as property and real estate appraisals, giving legal certainty to the owners, it also serves to prevent any type of fraud in this area. Institutions such as the prosecutor’s office have indicated that the application is of high quality.

On what bases was the development of GoolZoom conceived?

GoolZoom was created in 2007 and is a mix created from Google Maps, which means that using the Google Maps application programming interface (API) a web map application has been formed which includes numerous functionalities.