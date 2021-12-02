It is likely that, when doing exercises, you have felt that the routine fatigue you and that you do not feel much desire to continue executing those movements. To counteract this, the fit combat helps you exercise dynamic movements and novel in your training habits.

Its origin is recent, from the year 2002, in Venezuela, where a team of martial arts athletes sought to create combat classes that were more energetic for the students. In this way, this modality combines boxing and martial arts movements with musical choreography, which allows not only to burn calories, but also to gain agility and physical condition. Do you want to know more about it?

What is fit combat?

The fit combat is a training method that coordinates elements of boxing and the Martial Arts through choreography. Through a series of sequences and models, the steps are executed with a musical background that confronts your reactions.

It does not matter how old you are or your physical condition, since the routines can be adapted to each person based on their ability and resistance. For example, if you have to launch a kick very high and you cannot do it, this movement allows a minor lift of the legs so that you can gain power.

The rhythm with which you execute each step is decisive to understand it. Each step is molded and detailed in advance for its correct execution. It is common to do several repetitions of the exercises in order to gain agility and muscle strength.

The fit combat combines techniques of boxing and martial arts with choreography.

How can we apply it?

Among the most common techniques you can apply are blocking, defending, moving, elbowing, kneeing, and kicking. To reduce the risk of injury, it is essential to take into account the principles of human physiology and biomechanics; that is, to understand how the body works through the causes and consequences of each displacement.

Music plays the role of guide in each step to be accomplished. As the developer of the activity you should feel encouraged by the melody you choose, since your motivation depends on it. You should also establish different ways of practicing these activities, since there are several types of fit combat.

Free: Accompanied by energizing music, defined to determine your combinations to the maximum and experience combat lifts. You combine simplicity and high intensity to tone the body and improve your technique by fighting and striking continuously.

Accompanied by energizing music, defined to determine your combinations to the maximum and experience combat lifts. You combine simplicity and high intensity to tone the body and improve your technique by fighting and striking continuously. Choreographic: aerobic exercises are transformed and adapted to the terrain of combat training. That is, steps and dances are composed for the routine and the desired music.

aerobic exercises are transformed and adapted to the terrain of combat training. That is, steps and dances are composed for the routine and the desired music. Structured: They come pre-set in formats prepared in advance. You just have to follow them and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

They come pre-set in formats prepared in advance. You just have to follow them and enjoy the experience to the fullest. Contact: all possible combinations of boxing, martial arts, karate and kick boxing on a bag to give it more realism through more intense rubbing exercises. Without forgetting the energetic music that idealizes the performance of rounds like a real karate or boxing workout. ??

Read: How to handle nudity in front of your child Read also:: Facts and myths about fitness

Benefits of practicing fit combat

The fit combat, as well as other modalities of physical exercise, has positive effects on physical and mental health. In particular, it is estimated that it contributes to burning between 700 and 800 calories during 60 minutes. In addition, it provides the body with other interesting effects, such as the following:

Greater ability to adapt the extremities of the body to different positions, without the risk of injury.

without the risk of injury. Toning of the main muscle groups of the body. Plus more strength and speed.

Greater concentration and memory. By having to run multiple routines, you do mental work to grasp and develop each exercise multiple times.

By having to run multiple routines, you do mental work to grasp and develop each exercise multiple times. Increased creative and coordination capacity.

Greater weight reduction due to increased caloric expenditure.

Considerable increase in lung capacity.

Conditioning of the body for self-defense.

The fit combat helps to tone the body and, incidentally, improves fitness and health.

It may interest you:: 10 health benefits of fitness

Discipline for emotional well-being

The usual practice of fit combat It is not only an effective way to shape your body, strengthen your muscles and improve your physical health. Beyond this, has positive effects on mental health and emotional well-being. And it is that, in addition to reducing stress, it helps to strengthen your self-esteem and your self-confidence.

Of course, you must start in its practice step by step, without demanding more from your body. Once you gain stamina, you can level up. Whenever possible, seek professional advice to learn the correct postures and movements for each exercise. You dare?

What are the differences between karate and taekwondo? In this article we will tell you about the main differences between karate and taekwondo, as well as their commonalities. Read more “

The post What is fit combat? appeared first on Better with Health.