“The Amhara are very reluctant to rehabilitate the TPLF,” says William Davison, a senior Ethiopia analyst at the International Crisis Group.

The disputed western Tigré region, which has been occupied by Amhara forces since the beginning of the war, “will likely become a sticking point in any future negotiations,” the analyst added.

The TPLF has already asked the United Nations Security Council to guarantee the withdrawal of Amhara forces and Eritrean troops from the region, claimed by Amharas and Tigrenses.

“Both Eritrea and the Amhara see the TPLF as a threat to their existence,” Davison told AFP.

What can the international community do?

Despite the obstacles, the potential for the fighting to break down has created a small opportunity for dialogue to end a conflict that has killed thousands of people and created a serious humanitarian crisis.

“This is an opportune time to apply diplomatic pressure,” Davison said.

“In addition to the parties to the conflict taking advantage of this opportunity, there should be an immediate concerted diplomatic effort to encourage them to reach an agreement on the cessation of hostilities and open negotiations.”

But international mediation efforts will likely fail unless they also include Eritrea and its leader, Isaias Afwerki, who maintains close ties with Abiy, recalled specialist Awet.

“Given the role of President Isaias in this conflict and his influence on Prime Minister Abiy, the refusal of the international community to engage Eritrea in a sustainable and constructive way remains the great Achilles heel in all diplomatic action.”