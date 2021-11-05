You do not know if your mobile has compatibility with dual WiFi networks in order to connect to the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands? Both offer Internet connectivity and interconnection between devices (depends on the access point), but differ in several respects, especially in speed. Therefore, it is convenient to know if the mobile is compatible with dual WiFi or only with 2.4 GHz.

Having WiFi connectivity on the smartphone is common since there is no smartphone to be distributed without this option, but the same is not the case with the so-called ‘dual band WiFi’. This name refers to the ability to connect to the two frequencies used by home WiFi networks: 2.4 and 5 GHz. Both allow all kinds of devices to be connected to each other, also to access the Internet, but their capabilities differ between them. Let’s see why.

Dual band: connection to 2.4 and 5 GHz bands

Like all wireless connectivity, WiFi uses radio frequency (non-ionizing) to enable data connections between various devices. All protocols use specific and standardized frequencies so that devices manufactured under those standards can work. That is the reason why you can go anywhere on the planet, turn on your phone’s WiFi and connect to the network of a cafeteria to send some WhatsApps, for example.

WiFi, an acronym for Wireless Fidelity, is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance consortium, an organization that is responsible for maintaining the standard and evolving it. Several technology companies came together in 1999 to promote a generic way of establish data connections between devices using radio frequency.

The IEEE 802.11 standard, the technical name that groups the commonly called ‘WiFi’, has evolved in channels and capacity from the original 2.4 GHz frequency to receiving the 5 GHz frequency in 2014 with the IEEE 802.11ac standard. If a device can operate on both frequencies, that means that it has ‘dual band’ or ‘dual’ WiFi, a feature that became generalized until it was included in a large majority of current mobiles.

Having dual-band WiFi means that you can connect to access points that operate on 2.4 and 5 GHz networks

As is often the case when a communications standard evolves, such evolution implies improvements in download speed, upload speed, latency and in the number of devices that can be connected in unison in the same access point. So, if your mobile is dual-band, that implies that it can take advantage of the 5 GHz frequency, a band that has a higher transfer speed (greater than 1 Gbps). If you have a fiber connection in your home, and you have contracted a rate of more than 300 Mb, You can only take advantage of it under WiFi if you connect to the router using this 5 GHz band.

Transfer speed, the main difference

As we said, having a dual-band mobile is a guarantee that you will have access to higher download and upload speeds. Also at a lower latency, although all at a price: being a higher frequency band, the physical characteristics of your house affect it to a greater extent. That is, the 5 GHz WiFi does not penetrate the walls in the same way as the 2.4 GHz one, so it will not reach all corners of the home with the same intensity. And if your house is large, or you have several floors, the only solution you have to cover the entire home with 5 GHz will be to expand the coverage with mesh WiFi (‘mesh’ networks) or through network extenders (also extending cable, More expensive).

Every smartphone has 2.4 GHz WiFi connectivity, this is generic: wherever your phone goes, it can connect to that band. On the other hand, the 5 GHz frequency is not so widespread since it is usually an extra in the characteristics of the phone. This implies that the cheapest ones lack dual-band WiFi, a drawback that reduces the wireless capacity of the phone since you will not be able to access the full transfer speed offered by a good fiber connection, for example.

If your router is dual (it offers 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi), activate both networks and choose to connect to the 5 GHz one from your mobile and other compatible devices, at least as long as there is good coverage

Having dual-band WiFi on your mobile is always an advantage since it increases the chances that it will access the highest possible download speeds regardless of the network to which it is going to connect. Therefore, our recommendation is that you choose that network when connecting, whenever it is available: 5 GHz frequency offers the highest capabilities, at least as long as you don’t have to constantly move (and as long as you are near the access point). Since most of the routers offered by the operators are dual, that your mobile is also a guarantee for the future.