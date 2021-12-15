What is dental reconstruction?

All is not lost when it comes to teeth broken by blows or cavities. A dental reconstruction may be the solution. Find out what it is about.

Last update: December 14, 2021

The shape and appearance of teeth can be affected by various situations. To keep these broken or diseased teeth in the mouth a dental reconstruction will be necessary to restore them to health and functionality.

Cavities are often the main cause of tooth destruction. Likewise, trauma and malformations can also cause defects in the appearance of the teeth. Why is a reconstruction treatment convenient? How do you do it? Next, we will tell you all about it.

What is a dental reconstruction?

Dental reconstruction is a dental treatment that aims to recover the lost anatomy of a tooth. As we anticipated, the destruction of the tooth could have been caused by a cavity, a fracture or for other reasons.

It differs from classic fillings or fillings (used to treat and fill carious lesions) in the size of the restoration. In this case, it is done on very deteriorated teeth that have lost a large part of the dental anatomy.

To achieve a piece with characteristics similar to natural ones different materials can be used. In addition, it is often necessary to reinforce the treatment with the use of posts that provide support and stability.

In any case, the type of dental reconstruction depends largely on the characteristics and severity of the case. It can be applied to a single tooth or to several.



When is a dental reconstruction performed?

There are many situations that can lead the dentist to opt for a dental reconstruction to restore functionality and aesthetics to the oral cavity. The most frequent case is after performing a root canal. However, there are other possibilities, such as the following:

Very extensive cavities: there is extensive destruction of the dental crown and little remaining tooth tissue. In most cases, apart from removing decayed tissue, a root canal is performed to avoid painful symptoms.

Dental fractures: the loss of a tooth fragment as a result of a blow requires a dental reconstruction.

Aesthetic needs: Patients with stained, malformed or worn teeth due to pathologies such as bruxism may require dental reconstruction to improve the appearance of their dentures.

TMJ treatment: Restoring the size and shape of worn teeth is part of the approach to TMJ disorders.

What types of dental reconstruction are there?

Depending on the severity of the damage and the type of condition, the dentist will choose the technique that achieves a tooth that is as natural and functional as possible. There are different materials to choose from and design each dental reconstruction in a way that responds to the particular needs of each patient.

The methods that are chosen can be grouped into two large groups:

Direct dental reconstruction: It is performed by the dentist in the office, directly on the tooth to be restored. Generally, it is done in a single session and is used for injuries that are not very serious or extensive.

Indirect dental reconstruction: in this case, part of the process is done in a dental laboratory. The dentist takes molds and measurements that are then sent to the dental laboratory, where the piece that is placed in the mouth is made. Several sessions are needed, since the reconstruction must be tested repeatedly until it is finally placed.

The materials used in both cases depend on the preferences and possibilities of the patient and the professional’s recommendations for each case. Next, we mention the most used dental reconstruction techniques.

Composite

This type of dental reconstruction is made using a material called “Composite” or ‘composite resin’. It is the same as that used for dental fillings.

The composite it adheres to the tooth structure and reproduces the original characteristics of the tooth with great similarity. It has the particularity of being flexible and soft; therefore, it is easy for the dentist to manipulate.

This allows the dentist to give you the shape you want. Later, hardens by the action of a special light. It comes in different shades similar to the tooth. In this way, it is possible to choose the color that most closely resembles the rest of the dental elements of the mouth.

With all these characteristics, dental reconstruction will go unnoticed and the smile will look homogeneous and natural. It is a direct treatment that can be used on both anterior and posterior teeth.

As usual, It is chosen in the mildest cases, in which the destruction of the piece is partial, since it is necessary that a tooth remain so that the material can adhere.

Dental veneers

Dental veneers are a type of dental reconstruction that is often done for cosmetic purposes. It is a simple procedure that allows you to give your teeth an excellent appearance in just one day. In particular, it is useful for covering stains, old and pigmented fillings. It is also used to fix broken teeth.

It consists of adhering a resin or ceramic covering to the front face of the tooth. For this minimal wear is made on the tooth and then the veneer is placed. Its preparation can be done in direct way, when the dentist brings the material to the tooth.

Another alternative is to cement a preformed veneer that is purchased and adapted to the patient’s smile. You can even place a piece made in the dental laboratory.

Scale

Inlays are dental reconstructions that They are used in cases where tooth damage is greater. Tooth destruction is more severe, so the use of composite directly is not possible.

They are used in posterior teeth. The materials with which they are made are zirconium or ceramic to achieve resistant and natural results.

It is an indirect method, as they are prepared in a dental laboratory. The piece obtained from the patient’s molds it is cemented over the dental element, restoring the lost anatomy.

Three are distinguished types of inlays according to the faces of the tooth that covers:

Reconstruction inlay: the inlay only occupies the interior of the tooth without affecting any cusp or exceeding the proximal faces.

the inlay only occupies the interior of the tooth without affecting any cusp or exceeding the proximal faces. Incrustation onlay: covers the occlusal aspect and one or both sides of the tooth, affecting at least one cusp, but not all.

Incrustation overlay: covers all cusps of the occlusal aspect of the tooth.

Crowns

Sometimes the best option to rebuild a destroyed tooth is to use crowns or dental caps. This alternative achieves a good finish and provides resistance and stability to the treatment.

It is a capsule-shaped piece that covers the tooth. Thus it protects the weakened walls and prevents their fracture. They can be placed on vital teeth or with root canal treatment. The teeth must be carved and worn to be able to receive this kind of cap that covers them.

For this reason, its use is preferred in teeth with endodontics, because many times the wear that is done to the dental element ends up affecting the pulp, causing discomfort.

Dental crowns can be made of different materials, depending on the needs of the case and the sector of the mouth where they are placed. To be more precise, they can be made of ceramic, metal or a combination of these materials.

In cases where the dental remnant is very scarce, the use of crowns is combined with the introduction of a cast post or a fiberglass post inside the tooth. This solid structure gives it firmness, resistance, stability and support to dental reconstruction. For this, the tooth must have a previous root canal.

In any case, to carry out this type of treatment, several appointments with the dentist are necessary. Multiple sessions are required for the following:

Realization of endodontics.

Bolt placement (when necessary).

Taking molds.

Corona tests sent by the laboratory.

Final cementation.

This technique also can be used to rehabilitate missing one or more teeth through the placement of a dental bridge.

The placement of dental crowns contributes to recovering the functionality of the tooth.

Care after dental reconstruction

Once a dental reconstruction has been performed, the dentist can indicate some guidelines to have a better postoperative period. In addition, with these cares, the better the adhesion and adaptation of the new structure to the mouth.

Certain patients have pain or sensitivity when the effects of anesthesia end, especially in cases where teeth were worn and carved. If so, the dentist usually prescribes analgesics and anti-inflammatories that reduce the symptoms. In any case, this discomfort will disappear as the days go by.

It is common to feel discomfort or the sensation of a foreign body in the mouth. It will take a few days to get used to the texture and the presence of the new element.

In any case, if the dental reconstruction contacts before the rest of the teeth, it will be necessary to visit the dentist. In such cases, it is necessary to abrade some areas to ensure a harmonious and balanced occlusion.

However, a soft diet during the first days avoids overloading the dental reconstruction and guarantees its permanence in the mouth. A) Yes, Sufficient time is given for the cementation to complete its bonding process.

Dental hygiene should not be stopped, but brushing and flossing should be done gently. The use of dental rinses helps prevent the growth of bacteria and the leakage of germs through the reconstructed tooth.

Postoperative controls according to the dentist’s recommendations will be necessary. With this, the professional will be able to evaluate the results of the treatment, the recovery process and the adaptation of the tissues. Routine visits allow you to correct any defects that have occurred and avoid future problems.

Conservative treatment

A dental reconstruction not only allows to solve problems such as cavities or dental fractures. In addition, it improves the aesthetics of the smile and provides the patient with security and self-confidence.

One of the great advantages of this dental treatment is its conservative appearance. That is to say, it allows to rebuild severely damaged teeth to avoid their extraction. Incidentally, it reduces the need for more invasive therapies, such as surgeries or implant placement.

On the other hand, the preservation of natural teeth in the mouth allows the part to be functional again. Chewing and receiving the occlusal forces in a proper structure prevents the deterioration and wear of other neighboring tissues. This is how the bone resorption for lack of use, for example.

Thanks to technological advances, today high quality dental reconstructions are achieved, capable of lasting several years. With a conservative and minimally invasive treatment, recovering the smile is possible.

