What is DeFi Kingdoms? A game that challenges the supremacy Axie Infinity

DeFi Kingdoms has been ranked above Axie Infinity in volume over the last day, week and 30-day period, and second in balance according to Dapp Radar.

When we think of non-expendable tokens, we usually think of objects that, like works of art, their main function is to collect and store them to increase their value in the future, but this idea seems to be about to change hand in hand with the game. DeFi Kingdoms.

This blockchain-based game has come to change the perception of NFTs by bringing playable tokens, How is this? The game tokens called heroes are playable characters who, unlike static NFTs, perform missions to gain experience and earn tokens, as well as they can be equipped with equipment to increase their effectiveness.

As in Axie, heroes can be traded and combined with other heroes to “summon” new ones and lend them.

“We wanted a skill that would allow holders to not only have a monetary token, but to own a token that is usable, valuable, and returns to holders in a lot of fun ways. “The developers point out in their White Paper.

How does DeFi Kingdoms work?

This game defines itself as a game, which in turn is a DEX, a liquidity reserve opportunity, a market for NFT rhoops powered by utilities, which is developed under a fantasy pixel art design.

DeFi Kingdoms aims to be a complete ecosystem of features that includes the JEWEL token, the DEX, the Garden and the NFT assets, which is made up of heroes, teams and kingdoms, as well as the in-game activities that can be performed with those. NFT.

Token JEWEL

JEWEL is a governance token and also the main token of value within DeFi Kingdoms which can be used to acquire unique NFTs, such as Heroes and Kingdoms, as well as various in-game benefits, how to speed up build times and refresh stamina.

This token is also projected to be used in liquidity mining, which will allow you to earn even more by staking.

“JEWEL is the lifeblood of our project and will allow gamblers to earn real tradable chips instead of playing and investing in a game with zero chance of recouping their investment. At DeFi Kingdoms, your initial investment has the potential to increase in value over time.”Point out its developers.

DEX

DeFi Kingdoms has a decentralized exchange that uses UniswapV2’s tried-and-true protocol.

The DeFi Kingdoms DEX is made up of the market and the bank. From the market, you can exchange tokens or become a liquidity provider by adding liquidity to any set of tokens you want, thereby earning interest every time someone exchanges those tokens.

While in the Bank you can deposit JEWEL tokens to receive xJEWEL shares. The Bank will receive fees from the DEX and will periodically make a purchase in the market for more JEWEL tokens, which means that xJEWEL shares will always be worth more JEWELs than you enter.

This DEX allows users to trade any assets in Harmony, not just assets relevant to the game. The DEX has easily outperformed Curve and SushiSwap in terms of attracting TVL on Harmony One.

The Gardens

At The Gardens players can stake tokens from liquidity providers to receive JEWEL tokens.

Within each garden the player will be able to see his part of the total participation within the plot represented by his own plants. The gardener takes care of his plants and once harvested, the gardener deposits the yield in the warehouse that represents only part of the JEWEL tokens of the extracted block.

Heroes

Heroes are NFT tokens that will be playable characters with which you can level up and earn JEWELS. The more experience they have and the more equipment is added to them to maximize their stats, the more they will level up and earn tokens throughout the adventure.

There are two ways to obtain heroes, through the tavern or by summoning new heroes. Heroes can be bought and sold in the tavern or offered for rent for other players to use to summon them.

The summoning of heroes is done through a portal of dimensions, and each new hero is completely unique. As in Axie Infinity, two heroes can be used to mix their characteristics and obtain a new one which can develop new and rare abilities and classes which will make them more valuable.

Kingdoms

As in any nation, DeFi Kingdoms offers terrains which allow players to build their own kingdom. Players will be able to make improvements to their lands to increase their value, such as buildings or planting spaces, this will allow them to increase their rewards or increase their value in case they want to sell their territory.

Thanks to NFT tokens, DeFi Kingdoms dominates 67.81% of the total value locked on the blockchain of Harmony One contributing with $ 560.87 million of the $ 827.14 million of the TVL.

This growth has not only influenced the Harmony blockchain, it has also caught the attention of the Gamefi community as has been positioned above Axie Infinity in volume during the last day, week, and 30-day period, that is, the amount of value flowing into the smart contracts of a given decentralized application; and secondly in terms of bet balance according Dapp Radar.

The growth of the project has also been reflected in the number of wallets that interact with the game, presenting an increase of 161.36% in the last 14 days, according to the analyst Samichpunch.

For its part, the JEWEL token has reached a maximum price of $ 18.33 per unit on December 26. This marks a growth of 110.7% in the last 30 days when its price was around $ 8.7 dollars on November 30, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current price is $ 12.56.

What is its growth due to?

According to Hans Hauge, head of quantitative strategy at asset management firm Ikigai, DeFi Kingdoms effectively combines DeFi, NFT and meta-versatile elements to create a true operating economy thanks to its multiple functional parts. such as the JEWEL token, its DEX, The Garden, its NFT heroes and its Kingdoms lands.

A DeFi investor told the outlet The Defiant that:

“DeFi Kingdoms fills a unique niche within the metaverse gaming industry, allowing users to perform daily DeFi activities like gambling and farming while also utilizing gamified mechanics like heroes and missions to enhance these activities. “.

Hauge has pointed out that one of the main attractions of this game is its liquid assets since Almost everything in DeFi Kingdoms is a token that can be exchanged for other crypto assets.

